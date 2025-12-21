AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Quinn Ewers, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen spoke about the foot issue he was dealing with at halftime of the game against the Browns.

“Just tweaked my foot a little bit,” Allen told reporters after the game, via Pro Football Talk. “Just flamed up on me a little bit. Pain subsided, so we’re good.”

Tom Pelissero reports that Bills defensive assistant/offensive advisor Christian Taylor will leave the organization at the end of the season to become Wyoming’s offensive coordinator and QB coach.

Bills WR Gabe Davis was fined $6,500 for use of the helmet, and DE A.J. Epenesa was fined $11,593 for taunting.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers on his first performance: “It’s one of those games where you feel like you did a good job, but it doesn’t translate to the scoreboard.” (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel said Ewers has "earned the opportunity to continue to develop": "I was happy how he handled the position — that's not easy. That's what's frustrating, is it'd be a lot easier if (the loss) was on the rookie quarterback, but I don't think it was." (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel said there’s “a lot of venom and anger” regarding the way the team played in the second half. (Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was fined $8,238 for a violent gesture, RB Jaylen Wright was fined $6,388 for a violent gesture, S Ashtyn Davis was fined $13,611 for a hit on a defenseless player, and LB Jordyn Brooks was fined $11,593 for a facemask and taunting.

Dolphins DL Zach Sieler after the loss to the Bengals: "We're not going to lay down. We want to show our brand of football." (Joe Schad)

Jets

The Jets’ defense has had no interceptions this season and has two games remaining to record one, or they will essentially set a record that cannot be broken.

Aaron Glenn says the Jets can win with Brady Cook at quarterback and did not consider going to Tyrod Taylor in the second half. (Costello)

says the Jets can win with at quarterback and did not consider going to in the second half. (Costello) Jets OL Joe Tippmann was fined $12,172 for a low block.