AFC Notes: Josh Allen, Tyrod Taylor, Joe Tippmann, Bills, Jets

Bills

Buffalo won a shootout in Week 11 over Tampa Bay behind six total touchdowns from QB Josh Allen. Bills HC Sean McDermott isn’t surprised at his quarterback’s ability to bounce back off a rough loss to the Dolphins.

“You guys know Josh. He’s hard to stop,” McDermott said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “We all know how last week went. The Josh that I know, he will not be denied. That’s the type of competitor, type of person, type of teammate that he is.”

Allen believes they can build off the offensive success moving forward, but they need to turn the page quickly with a game on Thursday Night Football.

“Yes, if you use it the right way,” Allen said. “We got a game Thursday night, so it’s a completely different team that we’re facing, completely different defense. Not sure what the game plan is going to look like, but we got to start fast, really wipe this one and start tomorrow on getting to Houston.”

Jets

With the news that the Jets are benching QB Justin Fields for QB Tyrod Taylor, New York TE Jeremy Ruckert explained why they can trust Taylor leading the offense.

“A guy with a lot of experience, but a lot of ability,” Ruckert said, via the team’s website. “He’s been that way since I’ve known him. First one in the building, last one out. So, a true pro to lean on when things get tough.”

Jets OL Joe Tippmann moved from center to right guard ahead of Week 10’s win over the Browns. New York HC Aaron Glenn highly praised Tippman, calling him a “huge help” to their offensive line.

“I love that player,” Glenn said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I love what he’s about. He’s been a huge help for us, he really has. So, again, he’s taken that job on as being our guard and he’s running with it.”

Tippman said he doesn’t care about what position he’s asked to play and will do whatever he can to help the team win.

“Whatever they need me to do,” Tippmann said. “To be honest, at this point I couldn’t care less which one I’m playing. I just like being on the field playing O-line.”

Tippman wants to “dive fully” into the guard role and isn’t concerned about possibly moving back to the center spot.

“I wanted to give it my all,” Tippmann said. “I don’t want to be sitting there all season thinking, ‘Oh, I’m just a guard for this year. I’m going to get back to center.’ I don’t know if I’m ever going to get back to center. Really, I wanted to dive fully into the guard position.”