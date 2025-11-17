AFC Notes: Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Alec Pierce, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Jr. advocated for teammate WR to get extended with the team: “If we don’t sign him quick, I mean, the price keeps going up. And he is not gonna slow down.” (Stephen Holder) Pittman continued: “I’d just like to see Alec stay here for as long as possible. And his value keeps going up, so, hopefully, they can get that done soon.” (Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he’s discussed with HC Liam Coen the balance of being careful with the ball and letting his aggressiveness play out.

“Every week we’ve really kind of checked in and just talked,” Lawrence said, via SI. “I think that was something that we talked a lot about this week and over the last couple days of just going out there and cutting it loose and feeling a little bit more freedom to let some things go, to take some shots. I think that’s the balance of playing quarterback is the balance of aggressiveness, of when to take the shot, when to take completions, when to protect the ball.”

Lawrence added that he and Coen have discussed playing free and taking more shots downfield.

“You look at just overall being a little bit more aggressive when we have some opportunities down the field. I think that’s something that this year maybe haven’t taken as many shots,” Lawrence explained. “So that’s something I know I can do well, and I know our offense can do well that we have done in the past. So, I know that we can make some improvements. I think that’s the biggest thing is just going out there, cutting it loose, trusting myself, I know that Liam’s got my back, the whole team, the whole offense has my back, and just going out there and playing free.”

Jaguars LB Travon Walker was fined $17,389 for a hit on a quarterback for body weight.

The Jaguars came away with a win over the Chargers in Week 11, which DE Josh Hines-Allen attributes to the team playing pissed off. Hines-Allen became the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks when he got to Justin Herbert in the first quarter.

“Being pissed off was great for us because we lost and the way we lost [last week],” said Hines-Allen, via Michael DiRocco. “At that current moment, we needed to play pissed off. I think being pissed off kind of made people focus on their details, focus on what I have to come into this building and do. Maybe I have to come up earlier and get extra treatment. Maybe I have to do more studying. Maybe I have to be in the playbook a little bit more. Maybe I have to study something differently, you know? I think that put more focus on everybody has to be where they need to be. If that’s the focus that we have moving forward, we’ll be a tough team to beat.”

“That week needed an extra motivational message from having a loss like that,” he added. “But again, it’s like we’re happy this week, how are we going to piss ourselves off? I don’t think that needs to be the motto. I think we need to take each week separately and have that same attention to detail that each player came out with this week. That’s where our focus needs to kind of remain. If we tend to stay within that type of focus as a team, as individuals, we will continue to have the outcomes we had today.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence also weighed in on the way the team played on Sunday.

“I think guys understood how important this game was today as far as just our team and where we’re at and it’s a game you’ve got to win playing a good AFC team getting into November later in the season you start to look at your schedule and the games and you’re starting to run out opportunities,” Lawrence added. “I just think for all of us, we know how important this game was after we gave one away last week in Houston obviously, and it was a great way to bounce back for us.”