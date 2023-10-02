AFC Notes: Josh Jacobs, Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton on the performance of the defense against the Bears: “I said this to the team just 15 minutes ago, I said I’m encouraged we fought back into that game. I said but man let’s not finish today, when we’re done watching this tape and feel like we’re content at all with how we played. Too many things that are still disappointing or things that we have to clean up and it’s the same thing offensively. We stalled there for a period after the first touchdown, we went a third of the game struggling. (more) “That sense of urgency has to exist again this week. We’re going to play against much better teams here in the next month, month and a half.” (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks he needs to do a better job of taking care of the ball after a close victory against the Jets on Sunday night.

“I just got to throw the ball away,” Mahomes said postgame, via Ricko Mendoza of ArrowheadPride.com. “They covered both plays well. But instead of just throwing the ball away, I tried to make perfect throws. … You just got to know when you can take those chances and at that time, at those points in the game, I can’t do that.”

“I can’t turn it over and put that pressure on our defense,” Mahomes added. “But they stepped up for me. It’s football. It’s the NFL. Not everything’s going to be easy. You have to find a way to win in different ways, and I’ve learned that over my career. I’ve learned in my six or seven years you can win pretty, but you have to win ugly, too, in order to win Super Bowls. For me, even though I hate it while it’s happening, I feel like it makes you better in the end if you win games like this where not everything is going perfectly. We did that last year, and we’re going to try to do that again this year and then try to keep getting better so we’re playing our best football at the end of the season.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs commented on the Raiders’ loss and how the team made mistakes, such as the hit by DT Jerry Tillery on Chargers QB Justin Herbert that led to his ejection.

“It’s undisciplined football, and this league is too competitive,” Jacobs said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “It’s too competitive and it’s too many guys that’s good out there to not do the little things right every play. Until we figure that out, this is going to be what it is. It’s frustrating, man. And I mean, I feel like every day I go in there and work my ass off. So, eventually, something’s got to give.”

Raiders WR Davante Adams says his shoulder “definitely does not feel good right now” but knew he had to go back in and finish the game on Sunday. (Bridget Condon)