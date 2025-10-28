AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Sean McDermott, Bills, Jets

Bills

Following their win over the Panthers, Bills HC Sean McDermott revealed his involvement in the team’s defense, saying he and DC Bobby Babich call plays together and have done so for the entire season thus far.

“We’ve done it together, we really have,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.com. “That will continue. Bobby is a great coach. We’ve done it together and we will continue to do it together.”

Bills OC Joe Brady: “We really didn’t need to pass it. There are always elements you want to clean up. Some is technique. Some is scheme. But any time you run the ball for 240 you’re going to be pleased with how the game went. Looking back at the Baltimore game, we’ve shown that if we need to pass the ball in passing situations we can do it. So I have no concerns with the passing game. Obviously I’d love to go every game and throw for 300 and run for 200 but that’s not how the game went yesterday.” (Sal Capaccio)

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall said after the game that he told the team’s coaches to use him often this week. He wound up getting the ball 21 times and helped to lead the team to their first victory of the season.

“I went to the coaches this weekend, not complaining, but letting them know I need the ball at least 25 times,” Hall said, via Pro Football Talk. “I always told them I hate losing, and if we lose, I want it to be on me. We pride ourselves on running the ball. We ran the ball really efficiently today. Isaiah [Davis] played a really good game. I did OK, and the whole line played great and protected Justin [Fields] really well. We were able to just be really efficient on offense.”

Jets QB Justin Fields on dealing with owner Woody Johnson ‘s comments this week: “That’s outside noise at the end of the day. I get that he’s the owner of the team but that’s outside noise. The biggest thing was my teammates believing in me and my coaches believing in me.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

on dealing with owner ‘s comments this week: “That’s outside noise at the end of the day. I get that he’s the owner of the team but that’s outside noise. The biggest thing was my teammates believing in me and my coaches believing in me.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Fields on the emotions he felt due to the state of the team: “I’m going to get pretty vulnerable right here. This week, I found myself in my closet crying on the ground, lying down. … I was praying over and over.” (Jordan Schultz)

Jets OL John Simpson was fined $11,593 for a facemask.