AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and HC Zac Taylor had a private conversation shortly after their Monday Night loss to the Commanders before going into the locker room. Burrow said it was a “very positive” talk that focused on turning things around.

“It was mutual,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “It was a very positive conversation. We’re not happy with where we’re at, but by no means is the season over. We’re 0-3. There’s 14 left to play. We just have to continue to get better and see where the cards fall in the next 10 weeks. We just have to go into this week preparing to get better and trying to get a win. That’s all I can do.”

Burrow added he is thinking of different ways he can be a leader going forward.

“There will be some critical thinking I’ll have to do to see what kind of leader I want to be going forward and what I feel like the team needs from me going forward.”

Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. said they are turning their attention to Week 4 against the Panthers.

“We’ve got to do whatever we can to come out of Charlotte 1-3,” Brown said. “One day at a time. Stay committed to our team and our plan.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was listed on the team’s injury report with a shoulder issue, via Ben Baby.

Browns Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said TE David Njoku (ankle) will practice this week and his status is still being determined: “[He’ll] do some work this week, so we’ll see.” (Zac Jackson)

said TE (ankle) will practice this week and his status is still being determined: “[He’ll] do some work this week, so we’ll see.” (Zac Jackson) As for RB Nick Chubb , Stefasnki said they will evaluate him once he’s eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list following Week 4: “We’ll see when we get to next week. He’s doing well.”

, Stefasnki said they will evaluate him once he’s eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list following Week 4: “We’ll see when we get to next week. He’s doing well.” Stefanski said they could suit up Joel Bitonio at left tackle against the Raiders, per Chris Easterling.

at left tackle against the Raiders, per Chris Easterling. Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he doesn’t want more designed runs and isn’t a running quarterback: “I’m not a running QB. I’m not a running back. They signed me to be a quarterback, make decisions.” (Scott Petrak) Steelers Steelers QB Justin Fields has led the team to a 3-0 start while QB Russell Wilson remains sidelined with a calf injury. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to name Fields the starter until Wilson is healthy and available. “Because there’s no need,” Tomlin said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I explained to you the variables of the week. It has not changed. He’s going to walk in this building with that mindset tomorrow, and so really, there’s no need to. Sometimes in this business, man, there’s a myriad of complex decisions that need to be made. “I’ve learned to make them when it’s appropriate and it’s not necessary as we sit here right now, when Russ gets to an appropriate point of health and we have a decision to make, I’ll make it and I’ll announce it and I’ll be really transparent about it, but until then, I don’t care how many ways you guys ask me, I got no intentions of making the decision that’s unnecessary at this juncture.” Tomlin wants Fields to continue to prepare as the starter unless they decide otherwise. “As we walk in the building tomorrow, I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us and doing what’s required to be ready to do that. We’ll see where the week leads us. If [Wilson’s] availability or the quality of his practice participation picks up, maybe we’ll consider that later in the week. If it doesn’t, then it won’t be a consideration, and we’ll just continue with where we are right now.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the Steelers are pleased with what they’re getting out of Fields so far, including how he’s embraced the game plan each week and has continued to improve.

Fowler says his sense is Fields may be tightening his hold on the starting job even when Wilson returns, though Wilson is still hampered by his calf injury that didn’t improve after he practiced and played on it during the preseason.

Graziano mentions the Steelers should still be a team to watch to trade for a receiver at some point. He highlights Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins and Jaguars WR Christian Kirk as guys who could possibly come available depending on how the season unfolds.