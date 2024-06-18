AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Texans RB Joe Mixon said he’ll forever call Cincinnati home.

“This is a forever place I can call home,” Mixon said, via Bengals Wire. “No doubt. That’s just what it is. They drafted me when I was 20. I was fortunate enough to get seven years in.”

Mixon was asked if he felt that he was worthy of being inducted into the Bengals’ Hall of Fame.

“You don’t really pay attention to that stuff as a player until it’s time to look back and reflect. But I do feel like everything that has been in store with me as a Bengals player and to Bengals fans, I definitely hope to see myself in there. I was just fortunate to be with some great players and be one of those guys to be able to move the needle for Cincinnati. I came across a lot of great people whether it was inside the building or outside the building. As I look back, I hope to one day be there and, obviously, if the cards fall the way they’re supposed to, I will. I’ve got a lot of unfinished business and a lot of goals to reach. Individual and as a collective teammate.”

Browns

The Browns signed LB Devin Bush in free agency after he’s had a few injury-riddled seasons. Bush is looking forward to the opportunity with Cleveland and likes the makeup of the LB room.

“I think any opportunity is opportunity,” Bush said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Just being on this team, to be able to come out of practice, you know, I have the opportunity to play. So, I mean, I just go out every day and just cherish that and just go out there and just go as hard as I can and just learn as fast as I can.”

“Man, we got a crazy room. I mean, we still learn each other still early, but we don’t have a lot of time spent together. But as of right now, we got a lot of characters and we got a great room, a good mix of veterans, a good mix of young guys. So it’s going to be a lot of learning, a lot of teaching in that room.”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said it was too early to decide whether or not QB Justin Fields will be involved in special packages in the team’s offense.

“It’s too early,” Smith said, via Steelers Wire. “Both those guys, they’re playing quarterback. They’re out here competing. We know where we’re at in the part of the year- we’re playing football in shorts as we’re trying to improve, get to know everybody, and get the chemistry with everybody else in the offense. It’ll be a fun time in Latrobe watching those guys compete.”