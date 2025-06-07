AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jonnu Smith, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Elijah Moore elected to sign with the Bills for less guaranteed money this offseason after the Browns placed a $3.5 million guaranteed tender on him. Moore can make a total of $5 million through incentives in Buffalo and explains he made a bet on himself.

“I just know what I can do,” Moore said, via Sal Capaccio of Audacy. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to believe in yourself. The world is already moving out of the way to where people are scared to take risks. But it’s not a risk. I know what I believe in.”

Moore reiterated his confidence, saying he’s been a diligent worker every year of his career.

“I know what I can do,” Moore said. “I work my ass off every single offseason, I work my ass off every single season. I just know that I’m the type of player that’s going to show it.”

Moore is ecstatic to play alongside Josh Allen after watching him from opposing teams over the years.

“Beautiful passes all day,” Moore said of Allen. “When I wasn’t in, I was just watching him, because obviously I’m on the other side of it and I’ve been playing against him for going into four years now. It just looked better now that he’s on my side. The balls were pretty. The way that he practices, he jokes around, but at the same time, he’s locked in. I can’t even explain it. Catching passes by him just makes me feel good.”

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith has been missing Miami’s offseason program as he demands a new contract. Mike McDaniel made clear he still wants Smith on the team and thinks the tight end wants to be back as well.

“I haven’t considered anything other than I want Jonnu on the team,” McDaniel said, via NFL.com. “I think he wants to be here.”

McDaniel understands to let contract negotiations to play out and is focused on coaching the team.

“My experience with business is you let that play out, and in that time Jonnu is depending on me to focus on the players that I have the ability to coach and influence,” McDaniel added.

Jets

Justin Fields is entering his first year as the Jets’ starting quarterback following his time with the Steelers. Fields remains confident he can become a “great” quarterback and feels there is a lot of potential in New York’s offense.

“I think I can be great,” Fields said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That’s been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. I think the sky’s the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go.”

Jets’ new OC Tanner Engstrand said Fields isn’t just a running quarterback and has been “absolutely phenomenal” in their offseason program thus far.

“He’s obviously a physically talented player,” Engstrand said. “Everybody talks about the running — well, the guy’s got an arm, too, and he does a great job with that. Mentally, he’s phenomenal. He’s been absolutely phenomenal so far, and we expect more out of that. There’s just a lot of things that you can do with that type of player that’s going to put stress on a defense and make that defensive coordinator stay up late at night as we get going into this thing.”

Engstrand can see how Fields has developed as a passer and believes he’ll continue improving.

“You just see some of the things that are starting to develop in his game, and then you look at that and you go, ‘That’s pretty good. We can do some things with that,'” Engstrand said.