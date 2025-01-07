AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson, Ravens

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is aware that the team needs to improve in many facets after the team fired OC Ken Dorsey and saw inefficient play from QB Deshaun Watson even before his torn Achilles.

“We have to play better on offense in a bunch of different areas,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think it’s as simple as just one saying running effectively, that is a component of it. But we need to do a better job of setting our team up for success. . . . We are looking for somebody to come in and help us share in a vision where we can go play sound, explosive offensive football. I feel confident that we’ll be able to do that.”

Ravens

The Ravens won the AFC North and are preparing for another playoff run, with many in the organization praising CB Marlon Humphrey, who was in top form on the team’s defense this season.

Veteran DL Brent Urban, DC Zach Orr, and fellow CB Jalyn Armour-Davis were just a few of those who offered up positive comments for what Humphrey has brought to the team’s defense this year.

“He’s always going to be a vocal leader and kind of help us in that perspective, but man, the plays he’s made have been in such big spots for us,” Urban said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “His play has really done the talking as well. He’s a guy who is influential whenever he speaks, but some of those plays he’s made, the game has completely turned around.”

“He definitely has a unique personality, but the thing I love about it is he’s gonna be himself, and you’re going to get Marlon, and he is going to tell you the truth,” Orr added. “He is going to tell you how he feels, and it’s always coming from a good place. I think Marlo really stepped up his leadership this year. He’s always been a guy who’s always been himself, but he’s been a little bit more vocal, which I feel like he realized he has to because he’s, what, Year 8? He’s one of the longest-tenured Ravens here, so guys look up to him, guys listen to him.”

“I don’t think there’s any corner who plays like Marlon plays,” Armour-Davis said of his teammate in the defensive backfield. “He’s a cover corner with the physicality of a linebacker. There’s not many out there like him. Maybe he and Jalen Ramsey as far as physically. Marlon’s one-of-one, though. That’s what makes him who he is.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Justin Fields didn’t take any snaps for the team after dealing with an abdominal injury during the prior weeks, yet HC Mike Tomlin said the team is open to using him during their first-round playoff matchup against the Ravens.

“I’m certainly open to utilizing Justin,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “He has an awesome skill set. We’ve done some of that in the past. We’ve done less of it in recent weeks. He experienced an injury a couple of weeks back that slowed some of that. But, certainly, in an effort to win this game I am open to any combination or combinations of the division of labor in an effort to do so, and so I’m certainly open to that as we develop plans this week.”