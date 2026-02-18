AFC Notes: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed the Dolphins following their flurry of releases. He said it feels like a “full reset” for Miami and thinks QB Tua Tagovailoa is next.
- Rapoport notes that Miami would like to trade Tagovailoa if possible, but questions how feasible that would be.
- He thinks a new quarterback needs to be part of the full reset, and wonders how highly they think of QB Quinn Ewers. Rapoport says they will look to add a veteran quarterback regardless, but who they go after could depend on whether they believe Ewers will earn playing time.
- Eisen asked Rapoport about Packers QB Malik Willis due to the connections to new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. Rapoport thinks Willis will have a “really, really good market,” and that the cap ramifications of moving on from Tagovailoa would make it tough, along with competition from other teams.
Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt mentions that the Jets don’t have many obvious cut candidates other than DT Harrison Phillips, and points to QB Justin Fields as the most obvious.
- Rosenblatt notes the team will have two options for cutting Fields: an outright cut, which would incur a $22 million dead cap hit and yield only $1 million in savings, or designating him for a post-June 1 release, which would spread that dead cap hit over two years and save $10 million.
- Of those two options, Rosenblatt believes the Jets will opt for an outright release of Fields, since they don’t necessarily need the cap room.
Patriots
- Chad Graff of The Athletic ranks pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson as the Patriots’ top free agent, and notes that while the two sides would like to reunite, the prospect is far from certain.
- Pats S Jaylinn Hawkins was on a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the team but is in line for a raise should he return next season.
- Another important return for the team could be interior DL Khyiris Tonga, who played a role in Chaisson’s success on the outside.
- Graff notes that New England will need to spend resources on tight end as veteran TE Austin Hooper could be leaving in free agency.
- Other potential backups whose future with the team remains unclear are offensive linemen Verderian Lowe and Thayer Munford, as well as RB D’Ernest Johnson.
