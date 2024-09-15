AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Marquise Brown, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said he “got rolled up” after a fumble in the second half. Herbert added he got X-rays and will “know more in the next couple of days.” (Daniel Popper)

said he “got rolled up” after a fumble in the second half. Herbert added he got X-rays and will “know more in the next couple of days.” (Daniel Popper) Chargers WR Josh Palmer was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 1.

Broncos

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos signed FB Michael Burton to a one-year, $1.21 million contract with a cap hit of $930,278.

to a one-year, $1.21 million contract with a cap hit of $930,278. Broncos LB Nik Bonitto ($8,791) was fined for a hit on a QB, and DB Brandon Jones ($11,255) was fined for Unnecessary Roughness.

Chiefs

Kansas City WR Marquise Brown landed on injured reserve before Week 2 after being sidelined throughout camp with a shoulder injury. Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder reviewed the timeline of events thus far for Brown and explained why they felt this was the right move.

“He was hurt on August 10th, and he had an injury that we’ve seen before. It was reduced, not surgically reduced, but reduced in Jacksonville. The protocol is that you look at that again in a week to make sure it’s still in place. It was, and then he was doing great in rehab.” Burkholder said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He was having no pain. We were discussing return-to-play opportunities, but we had one last check of another image to do at three weeks from four weeks from the injury and three weeks from the last MRI, and it looked like the bone had moved.”

“So we consulted with three or four physicians in the country and then sent him out to Vail to a specialist. And everybody involved felt like it was a little too risky for him to play without having this operated on. So he’ll be fixed on Monday in Vail, Colorado, and then we’ll go from there. There’s obviously no timelines because we don’t, we don’t know yet.”