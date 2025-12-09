AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Mike Tomlin, Chargers, Chiefs, Steelers

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert was able to suit up in Week 14 despite having a broken hand and led the team to a 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh called his quarterback a superhero and praised him for playing at that level despite the injuries.

“He had surgery a week ago and out here tonight,” Harbaugh said, via NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “It felt like I was in a movie where the quarterback’s doing these things and you get to the point where you go, ‘OK, this is getting a little unrealistic.’ You know? That’s what it felt like to me. He refuses to lose. He’s as tough as they get. He’s a superhero quarterback.”

“He’s a superhero. He’s a competitive maniac. He was even stiff-arming guys with a broken hand.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs have had numerous injuries on their offensive line, including losing LT Wanya Morris in Week 14, which led to undrafted OT Esa Pole getting his NFL debut. Kansas City HC Andy Reid expressed his pride in Pole being able to come in with little reps and hold his own on short notice.

“So after the game, I mentioned I was proud of him (Esa Pole) because he had no reps in practice for the most part and then just a couple of fill-in things. I thought he did a nice job for what he was asked to do,” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We just picked him back up here, and he again had limited reps and jumps, and I mean, he’s a rookie. He jumps in and did some pretty good things against what I think is a pretty good football player.”

Steelers

Heading into Week 14 against the Ravens, there were plenty of rumors circulating about the future of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh WR D.K. Metcalf talked about blocking out the noise about their coach and how much he loves playing for Tomlin.

“We knew not to pay attention to any outside noise,” Metcalf said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Coach T is a great leader for us, and he’s done nothing but take the bullets for us. Even when we’re high and when we’re low, he’s always come in every day, has been steady and stayed the same, always motivated us to always play our best ball, and that’s what he did last week.”

“We knew what was at stake — first place in this heated rivalry, and yeah, the better team came on top.”