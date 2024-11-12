AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton stated RB Audric Estime will continue to see more work: “I thought he ran well yesterday and I thought Mims gave us some choice as well. We are trying different ways to utilize these players.” (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh had high praise for QB Justin Herbert after his seventh consecutive game without an interception, leading them to another win.

“I’m changing his name to ‘Beast.’ Beast Herbert,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “Half man, half beast.”

Los Angeles OLB Khalil Mack loved Herbert’s involvement in the run game and his willingness to sacrifice his body for the team.

“Man, Justin was doing some [stuff] I’ve never seen … I didn’t know he had that in his arsenal,” Mack added. “Special player. You see him laying his body on the line today. It speaks volumes when you have a leader like that.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs survived and moved to 9-0 after LB Leo Chenal blocked a potential game-winning 35-yard field goal attempt. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes explained the importance of the moment and his excitement for Chenal.

“You live for these moments,” Mahomes said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “When you grow up playing football, you live for the walk-off whatever it is. It’s special when you build (with) these guys for so long and you’ve built this chemistry with them and guys get to make that play. It’s something that I’m sure Leo (Chenal) will have for the rest of his life. I’m just glad that we all get to experience it together.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid outlined Chenal’s profile and praised his humility after a massive play.

“He’s a great athlete, big strong kid, plays a hundred miles an hour, he does it in practice, he does it during games, plays anywhere and everywhere and never says anything,” Reid added. “(He) comes from a family — he’s got like 40 brothers and sisters, so he’s used to sharing so he doesn’t really care about who gets the credit, and doesn’t get the credit, he just goes.”

Reid believes OT Wanya Morris will be ready for Week 11. (Adam Teicher)

will be ready for Week 11. (Adam Teicher) Reid on the tackle positions: “We’re going to be OK as we go forward.” (Teicher)

Reid also left the door open for WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB Isiah Pacheco, and DE Charles Omenihu to return in Week 11. (Teicher)