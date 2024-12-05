AFC Notes: Justin Tucker, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) has a “chance” to play in Week 14, via Chris Easterling.

Browns RB Nick Chubb said he is still working back to his previous form and is "shaking off the rust," per Scott Petrak.

said he is still working back to his previous form and is “shaking off the rust,” per Scott Petrak. Chubb added he has “no idea” how close he is, but thinks everyone will notice once he’s back to his former productivity.

Ravens

When appearing on the Let’s Go! podcast, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick reflected on Ravens K Justin Tucker‘s struggles this season. Belichick thinks the veteran kicker is a “little bit off” on his mechanics.

“Obviously there’s something that’s a little bit off from a technique standpoint,” Belichick said. “But I don’t see that there’s like a lack of talent. I think there’s something mechanically that he’s not doing consistently. If you have the key to unlock that problem, then probably everything could be great.”

Belichick points out Tucker’s accuracy issues stem from the 2023 season.

“But clearly this extends back even to last year a little bit, too, because there was some accuracy issues last year in the ‘23 season as well as the current season. So I think Coach Harbaugh is doing the right thing. I would stick with Justin Tucker. This guy was the most accurate kicker in the history of football. He gets great height on the ball. He’s been super consistent. He’s obviously having a little bit of a rough patch right here but it doesn’t look to me like his talent level has declined. There’s something mechanically that just isn’t quite right all the time. I think they just gotta work hard and try to find that.”

Steelers

Steeler HC Mike Tomlin secured another winning season, ensuring he will be .500 or better in all 18 seasons as the team’s coach. Former Pittsburgh OL Willie Colon reflected on a moment where Tomlin helped get him out of a rut while he recovered from an injury, which shows how great of a leader he is.

“He did something that a lot of coaches don’t do: He allowed me to travel with the team, which pretty much saved me,” Colon said, via The Athletic. “I was in a deep, deep depression. There were times I wouldn’t leave the crib. I’d just be in there drinking and doing God knows what. He was like, ‘No, man, we’re not going to leave you behind.’ I’m not trying to get choked about talking about it because I just remember that place I was in. It was a dark spot.”

“I’m not trying to be overromantic about this or weird about it, but he saved me. He saved my life.”

“He can be personable, but he can also keep it black and white. That’s a talent, that’s a skill — a unique skill.”