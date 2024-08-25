AFC Notes: Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

After naming first-round QB Bo Nix the team’s starting quarterback, Broncos HC Sean Payton wouldn’t rule out keeping three quarterbacks on the roster.

“Sure, certainly,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I know the rule recently changed … that if you do, that third comes up [to the game-day roster] without any count. But ultimately, I think most importantly, you’re really looking at your assets when you make that decision.”

Payton said QB Jarrett Stidham will start the final preseason game and play 10 to 12 snaps before QB Zach Wilson takes over. (Chris Tomasson)

will start the final preseason game and play 10 to 12 snaps before QB takes over. (Chris Tomasson) Payton added Nix would not play after being named the starter.

Chiefs

After a disappointing 2023 season, Chiefs HC Andy Reid implied WR Kadarius Toney is not a lock to make the 53-man roster.

“We went through last year with him (Toney). So we kind of know what he is. He’s a talented kid, and he’s in a battle to make the team and all that bad, but we’ve never questioned the talent there at all.” Reid said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “So it’s just him staying healthy, (which was) the main thing.”

Kansas City ST coordinator Dave Toub expects LS James Winchester to be ready for Week 1 after resting this week despite an AC sprain. (Matt Derrick)

expects LS to be ready for Week 1 after resting this week despite an AC sprain. (Matt Derrick) Toub on WR Nikko Remigio: “I love that guy. I’ll be pounding the table for that guy (to make the initial 53-man roster).” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said it was important to try and get veteran CB Brandon Facyson on the field: “We’ve got to get Brandon on the field; I can’t even evaluate him.” (Paul Gutierrez)