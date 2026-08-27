AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Christian Gonzalez, Jaylen Waddle, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane talked about last year’s trade deadline recently in an interview with Sal Capaccio, revisiting a deal Buffalo believed it had with the Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle . Beane called discussions a “moving target” and said ultimately it was clear Miami just wasn’t willing to make a move in the division.

talked about last year’s trade deadline recently in an interview with Sal Capaccio, revisiting a deal Buffalo believed it had with the Dolphins for WR . Beane called discussions a “moving target” and said ultimately it was clear Miami just wasn’t willing to make a move in the division. Beane felt terms continued to change when they were willing to include certain compensation, and admitted it might’ve hurt their chances to make deals elsewhere so they didn’t double-cross any team. (Capaccio)

Jets

Aaron Glenn enters his second season as the Jets’ head coach. New York DT Harrison Phillips said Glenn is doing well to make sure their defense is well-drilled on what to expect going into 2026.

“We should know the call before he radios into the mic,” Phillips said, via Amanda Vogt of the team’s site. “‘What is the goal of the offensive coordinator?’ We’ll get to the right answer and then he’ll explain, ‘This is how I counteract that.'”

Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick said their defense understands their assignments based on what Glenn is calling in certain situations.

“We can know what we’re trying to prevent and what the offense is trying to attack, but we also know when he calls a certain call, what we’re trying to get done with that call,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick mentions that there are some final adjustments their defense wants to make in their final days of training camp.

“I think we’ve gotten everything done that AG has wanted us to get done,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s a few schematic things and a little bit of details that he wants us to hone in on these last couple weeks, but I think for the most part we’ve established our identity and we’ve figured out who we want to be.”

Patriots

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf defended the decision to trade WR Kayshon Boutte to the Texans out of what he perceived to be a crowded wide receiver room.

“We feel really good about our receiver group,” Wolf said Tuesday, via Boston.com. “We have guys that can play in multiple positions. They all really complement each other well. Obviously, when we acquired Romeo (Doubs) and A.J. (Brown), something had to give because we have guys that can play in the slot, guys that can play Z, block and play special teams. So, there are just a lot of different elements, and we feel really good about the guys that we have in the room.”

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez approaches the season waiting for a contract extension to be finalized. Gonzalez said not having a new deal is “frustrating” but is focused on the season ahead: “It’s frustrating but I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on the here and now, and doing what I’ve got to do.” (Chad Graff)

approaches the season waiting for a contract extension to be finalized. Gonzalez said not having a new deal is “frustrating” but is focused on the season ahead: “It’s frustrating but I’m focused on the season. I’m focused on the here and now, and doing what I’ve got to do.” (Chad Graff) When asked if he will play in Week 1 if a deal isn’t finalized, Gonzalez responded: “I’m focused on this day, this practice. We’ll see where we go from here.” (Mark Daniels)