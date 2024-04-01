AFC Notes: Keenan Allen, Tony Pollard, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had a private meeting with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Texans

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Texans made an offer for former Chargers WR Keenan Allen , offering a package that included a 2025 third-round pick and a pick swap. The Jets also showed interest in Allen but it is unknown if they made an offer.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia will take an official 30 visit with the Texans. He also had a private workout with Houston. (Tony Pauline)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan does not have a defined set of roles for RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

“We’ll find out,” Callahan said, via Titans Wire. “As I see them right now, they are both pretty interchangeable. But I do think there will be some definition of role as we get going, and we put the pads on and start playing, those guys will probably separate themselves in some role or another that they’ll sort of sink their teeth into. But as of right now, I see them pretty interchangeable. We’ll find out more as we go.”

Callahan plans on getting the best out of Pollard, who he called a three-down back.

“I think our best version of Tony is probably coming,” Callahan said. “Tony’s explosiveness, his ability to be productive in the passing game, he has real receiver skills, and then be able to pass protect — he sort of has all three things you look for in a running back. (He’s) a very three-down player, and one we can pair up with Tyjae Spears and I think have a pretty formidable 1-2 punch.”