AFC Notes: Kenneth Grant, Armand Membou, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane defended the team’s decision to not take a wide receiver early, despite fans clamoring for one. Beane added the public was wrong, too, when they wanted the team to take Josh Rosen over Josh Allen.

“Well, you guys were bitching in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are bitching that we don’t have a receiver,” Beane said, via ESPN. “We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn’t have receivers, but I don’t understand it now. You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason, no one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions. So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs, same group. How is this group not better than last year’s group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense. We did that. So, I get it, you got to have a show, and you got to have something to bitch about, but bitching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I’ve heard.”

Beane added that he trusts Allen to distribute the ball to the playmakers he puts around him and said that the team’s most important job is to give him time and protect him.

“I get it. I’m just like, let’s be realistic,” Beane continued. “Our job … it’s not fantasy football to trot out the best receivers. You got Josh Allen. First thing you got to do is protect him. You can’t have everything. You can’t have Pro Bowl wide receivers and have a Pro Bowl offensive line and an All-Pro quarterback and three great running backs. You’ve got to pick. Sure, I’d love to play fantasy football, but there’s one football, Jeremy, there’s one ball. You can’t give it to but so many people. So, that’s where I’m like, I don’t understand this narrative. I felt it a little bit from a couple of the reporters in the thing, like our job is to score points. It doesn’t matter what receivers, what quarterback … if you score points at the level we scored, that is winning football.”

Dolphins

Dolphins’ first-round DL Kenneth Grant said being productive on the field is not his only goal with his NFL career and wants to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“I want to accomplish the (Walter Payton NFL) Man of the Year Award,” Grant said, via DolphinsWire.

Grant is also focused on bringing a Super Bowl title to Miami and accomplishing “all of the individual accolades.”

“I also want to accomplish winning a Super Bowl, winning all of the individual accolades for myself,” Grant said. “I think this addition to the Miami Dolphins, me and myself, it’s going to be one for the books.”

Jets

The Jets used their first-round pick on OT Armand Membou out of Missouri to fill a premium position in the top 10 of the draft. New York GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn love his physical profile and his fit with their offensive identity.

“Armand’s a guy that we first got a chance to meet at the Combine in a formal interview. We’ve always kind of admired the film, his physicality, we knew he’d be a physical fit,” Mougey said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s website.

“The athletic profile is off the charts. He’s mean, he’s nasty, he’s tough,” Glenn added. “What we’re trying to do on offense, he really fits what we’re trying to do, so it was a no brainier. I mean, once the pick was there for us, man, it was like this is the guy.”