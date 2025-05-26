AFC Notes: Kenneth Grant, Terrell Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

On the defensive side of the ball, Dolphins DL Zach Sieler plans on helping to mentor first-round DL Kenneth Grant.

“I’ll tell any rookies that come in, I’ve told guys over the years that came through here, like, look, like ‘What you did in college is awesome, but like the real show starts now,‘” Sieler said via the Palm Beach Post. “I don’t know if that’s what you worked for your whole life. There’s a whole different level of attitudes now. And like, this is guys’ livelihoods. I mean, these guys have families. These guys have kids that they’re trying to take care of. So, just don’t mess around. Like, it’s time to get real.”

Dolphins OL coach Butch Barry said the team re-signed OL Liam Eichenberg because of his locker room presence and versatility: “He’s a glue in the room. Does an unbelievable job with the whole room. Doing an unbelievable job with younger players. He’s a leader by nature in terms of how to do the standard of work. He can play a lot of different positions, has multiplicity, and I think that’s very important.” (Alain Poupart)

Patriots

Patriots DC Terrell Williams recently spent time away from the team to deal with a health issue. Williams elaborated on his situation, saying he ignored advice from medical professionals.

“Football is a job that obviously there is some stress involved. Just eating right. Working out. If you’re supposed to take any medication, take it. Like I told the players, we all think we’re invincible,” Williams said, via Mike Reiss. “I think a lot of times, when there are things you can prevent, and you don’t prevent them, that’s just not being smart. That’s what I’ve done the last couple of years, even longer. I’ve ignored doctors. I’ve ignored everyone and just kind of lived my life. While it was fun, I realize you have to take care of yourself. That’s what I’m doing.”

Williams said he’s now in a clear mindset going into their offseason program.

“Where I am now, my mind is clear. I’m moving around. I’m happy. Everything is good. I’m just looking forward to getting back to Foxborough and seeing everybody in person.”