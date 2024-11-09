AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Joe Douglas, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott ruled out WR Keon Coleman (wrist) against the Colts. (Alaina Getzenberg)

ruled out WR (wrist) against the Colts. (Alaina Getzenberg) When McDermott was asked if Coleman could land on injured reserve: “I don’t believe so. It’ll probably be multiple weeks, I just don’t know how far it will go.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas said there is obvious frustration around the organization with its 3-6 start and admits their faults reflect on his leadership.

“Yeah, I mean we haven’t had a winning season, so we’re sitting here at 3-6 and so there’s a lot of frustration,” said Douglas, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Obviously, it starts with me. I can look back and there’s quite a few things that I could have done better. Obviously, when a situation happens like what happened four weeks ago, you have a lot of self-reflective moments on the things that you could have done better to keep that from happening. But we’ve got an opportunity here with these last stretch games to change that narrative.”

Douglas is in the last year of his contract but isn’t concerned about his job security at this point.

“No, I come in here every day and just want to do whatever I can to help this team reach its goals and reach its destination,” Douglas said. “And whatever happens, happens.”

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson notably did not inform Douglas about his decision to fire former HC Robert Saleh prior to the coach’s dismissal. Douglas wouldn’t elaborate on the situation.

“Not going to get into any of the details or the conversations that happened before or after that,” Douglas said. “Woody and I talk every day, but at the end of the day — and I think (former U.S. Secretary of State) Colin Powell said it in a different arena — but I serve at the pleasure of the owner. So my single goal is to help this team get to the goal of a championship.”

Patriots

Patriots rookie TE Jaheim Bell said getting his first catch was great and he feels like he has a lot to prove.

“It was great,” Bell said, via Mass Live. “I didn’t get the reaction that I wanted out of it as far as getting down the field to show the ability with the ball in my hand, but it was great to get my first catch.”

Patriots TE Hunter Henry said that Bell has been a great addition to the team’s tight end room and he’s made improvements since joining the team.

“He’s been great in the room. He’s learning a ton – asks great questions. We love having him in the room,” Henry said. “He’s a tremendous talent that we feel like we need to get going in some capacity and he’s starting to show up on the field – show up in good ways. Be consistent – that’s all you can ask for, for him right now. He’s just continuing to get better.”

There is talk over the Patriots moving Mike Onewenu to left guard. OC Alex Van Pelt called Onwenu their best offensive lineman and wants to line him up wherever they need help: “Mike is our best offensive lineman, so we’re going to put him where he can be best for us … whether that’s at left guard, right guard or right tackle.” (Doug Kyed)

to left guard. OC called Onwenu their best offensive lineman and wants to line him up wherever they need help: “Mike is our best offensive lineman, so we’re going to put him where he can be best for us … whether that’s at left guard, right guard or right tackle.” (Doug Kyed) Onwenu feels he could be more consistent this season and has gone through some mental hurdles: “I definitely think I could play better and just be a better player all around… I just feel like I haven’t been as dominant as I’m used to being. Some of it could be the movement. Some of it could just be mental.” (Chris Mason)