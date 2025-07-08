AFC Notes: Khalil Mack, Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix responded to claims about free agents viewing Denver as an attractive destination.

“That’s nice of them to say, but I just let the front office do their thing,” Nix said, via Broncos Wire. “I feel like Coach [Sean] Payton and George [Paton], they put together a great squad for us this year. My job is to when they get here, just make them a part of the team and help them with the transition. I feel like all the new guys have really bought in. They’ve been around, they’ve been getting to know everybody and we got really good pickups this offseason. I’m excited to see them play. It looks different out there right now. A few different key guys in different areas, but they’re fun to watch play football. So that’s going to be good for us moving forward. I feel like we had a great offseason. We’re building something that we look forward to seeing.”

Chargers

Despite some doubt about his future with the team, the Chargers re-signed OLB Khalil Mack to a one-year deal this offseason. Mack spoke about returning to Los Angeles and cited his desire to win games and a Super Bowl over all else.

“I had to be fair in the approach to things and not making it about just finances and all the different things,” Mack said, via Gavino Borquez of the Chargers Wire. “I tried to make it more so just about winning ball games.”

“Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league. I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl.”

Veteran LB Bud Dupree signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Chargers. $2.75 million is guaranteed, including a $1.28 million signing bonus. His cap hit in 2025 will cost the Chargers $3,890,000. (OTC)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he has all the talent in the world around him, and he looks forward to maximizing it.

“I think it’s gonna come from everywhere,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “Obviously, you’ve got Rashee being back. He looks great. You have Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year. You have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere. You add in Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer. Noah Gray, a great tight end, and everybody that we’ve added to all those different rooms. We have so many weapons. Let’s go out there and just maximize it all. It’s not gonna be just one person. It’s gonna be the entire offense going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are.”