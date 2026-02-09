AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Travis Hunter, Colts, Jaguars, Raiders

Colts

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Colts’ second priority after QB Daniel Jones this offseason is WR Alec Pierce‘s contract, and they could use the franchise tag on him if needed.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen spoke about the unfortunate practice injury suffered by WR Travis Hunter and believes that the second overall pick will come back strong.

“A minor setback for a major comeback,” Coen said this week on the NFL Daily podcast. “He will come back from this. He will be great. One step at a time, one day at a time. And what that looks like going forward, shoot, I can’t tell you — we were evolving as we went, right? Time at practice on offense, defense. We were pretty fluid with it, and so it will give us a great opportunity to evaluate it again this spring. I do expect him to return to form, though.”

“It was so unfortunate to get hurt like that on a bye-week practice that he had just come off having a 100-yard game,” Coen added. “It made us obviously have to pivot in some ways, and it was super frustrating, but he is the type of human being, the type of dude that will get better from this.”

Raiders

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak is facing the reality that he will now have to head to Las Vegas as the Raiders’ head coach after the Super Bowl victory, but he is looking forward to making the move.

“You guys know I’m going to Las Vegas,” Kubiak said after the win, via ESPN. “I’m fired up about it.”

“Hell yeah, I’m going,” Kubiak replied when asked if he would still go.

“Man, they’re getting someone special, someone who knows the game, someone who’s going to do whatever it takes to win,” Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. “He’s an unbelievable coach. I was honored to play with him this year. Just for him to get to know me, get to know what I was like as a player and person, it’s something special and something I don’t take for granted. So best of luck to him. We’re going to miss him.”