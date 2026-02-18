AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Former Broncos OLB Von Miller is set to be a free agent this offseason, and a reunion with the team that drafted him has felt inevitable since he was traded to the Rams. Denver OLB Nik Bonitto had high praise for Miller and would love to see him return, as Bonitto has modeled his game after him.

“He was always a guy I watched and kinda wanted to model my game after,” Bonitto said, via the Closed on Sundays podcast. “I’d love to have him come back and retire a Bronco; just play with him, to learn from him. He’s one of the greatest of all-time, so any way that he can help me out… that’ll be probably a great thing for me.”

Chiefs

Jesse Newell notes that the Chiefs can save $20 million in cap space by cutting LT Jawaan Taylor and can replace him with Jaylon Moore .

and can replace him with . Newell also thinks the team should part ways with DE Mike Danna this offseason to save $8.9 million on next year’s balance sheet.

Raiders

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Raiders HC Klint Kubiak set himself apart by wanting to genuinely be part of the organization, rather than viewing it as just another job.

“He told them he wanted to be a part of turning a storied franchise around, and that he loved the idea of taking the first pick and making that selection a turning point for the team,” Breer wrote. “But interestingly enough, there was a juxtaposition to it that really drew in the Raiders brass.”

The Raiders named former Titans run-game coordinator Travis Smith their DL coach. (Adam Schefter)

their DL coach. (Adam Schefter) Raiders Alex Cappa is scheduled to make $6 million next year, but the Raiders can save $5 million and incur just $1 million in dead cap by cutting him. (Nguyen)