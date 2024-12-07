AFC Notes: Ladd McConkey, Aidan O’Connell, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James Jr. had great things to say about second-round WR Ladd McConkey, calling him the rookie of the year and praising his work ethic.

“Ladd’s a great pro,” James said, via the Up & Adams Show. “Every day, he shows up to work. He’s got his priorities in line off the field. And I feel like every day, he wants to be great and give it all to the team. Love Ladd so much.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs improved to 11-1 in Week 13 but they have had their fair share of close calls this season. Kansas City OC Matt Nagy expressed his frustrations with their ability to finish out games after another nail-biter against the Raiders.

“I know there was the question in regard to how he was in the game there in the red zone and on that one play, but that’s never been who Patrick is; it’s truly not; the frustration part is the team aspect of us,” Nagy said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We were all frustrated; we wanted to be better in that game. You get opportunities to close a game out the last two weeks; as an offense, we’ve had the opportunity to do that, and we haven’t done that.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Mecole Hardman hurt his knee in practice on Thursday and might miss Week 14. (Adam Teicher)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said QB Aidan O’Connell is “full go, ready to go” despite missing practice Thursday due to illness. (Paul Gutierrez)

said QB is “full go, ready to go” despite missing practice Thursday due to illness. (Paul Gutierrez) Pierce also mentioned WR Jakobi Meyers will be ready to play in Week 14. (Gutierrez)