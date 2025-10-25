AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II admitted that he lost hope that the team would win the game.

“I lost hope, I ain’t gonna lie. I lost hope,” Surtain said, Around The NFL.

Broncos QB Bo Nix led the team to a historic 33 points in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t even know how to score 33 points in a quarter,” Nix said. “That’s kind of insane, but it’s just whatever we had to get done and we did it.”

Even Nix admitted that his outlook was bleak on the game entering the final quarter.

“I was thinking about how I was going to answer questions if we got shut out,” Nix said. “Once we scored and got the two-point conversion, it was like we knew how to play again.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on if LT Joe Alt (ankle) will play against the Vikings: “He’s doing anything and everything he can to.”

Ravens

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wonders if the Ravens are thinking about a new extension for QB Lamar Jackson as his cap number increases to $74.5 million in 2026.

Baltimore OC Todd Monken doesn’t expect many changes despite the struggles: “I don’t anticipate too many personnel changes. We’re excited to get Pat (Ricard) back. We’re excited to get Ronnie (Stanley) healthy.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

The Ravens recently signed DE Carl Lawson to their practice squad. Lawson said he wants to get comfortable in Baltimore’s defense and already his friends in their locker room, like OT Ronnie Stanley and DT John Jenkins: “The main thing is just getting comfortable. I have a lot of friends on the team already.” (Jeff Zrebeic)