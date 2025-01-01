AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson bolstered his MVP case on Christmas in Week 17 with a dismantling of the Texans. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh isn’t thinking about Jackson winning another MVP while outlining how much he means to their team.

“He’ll always be my MVP — I promise you that,” Harbaugh said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “Yes, as far as I’m concerned, he’s our MVP, and he’s our guy. But you know what? That’s really not what we’re thinking about. I haven’t heard anybody talk about that. I haven’t heard Lamar talk about it. We’re just trying to win the next game.”

Steelers

After a three-game losing streak, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is looking to get his group on the right track to secure an AFC North title.

“Certainly, they’re a motivated group trying to play their way into this tournament, but certainly we’re a motivated group to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “We got to get the stench of the last few performances off of us, and there’s no better way to do that than a home divisional win versus a formidable group going into the tournament, and so that’s our mentality as we stand here today.”