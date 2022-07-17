AFC Notes: Leslie Frazier, Bills, Patriots, Titans

Bills

Bills DC Leslie Frazier admits that he feels disappointed to not land another head coaching job now entering his sixth year with Buffalo.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I felt like it would take this long to have that opportunity come along, especially after some of the success and particularly the most recent success we’ve had in Buffalo,” Frazier said, via ProFootballTalk. “So it’s discouraging in some ways, but you just have to be able to control what you can control. I’m going to do the very best I can and help us to have another good defense in 2022 and help the Buffalo Bills win as many games as we can and put us in a position to compete for the world championship.”

Frazier recalls that two jobs he interviewed for elected to go in a different way due to his stature as a defensive-minded coach. He feels those teams had a “very narrow-minded” approach.

“Two of those cases, they said we would prefer to go with an offensive coach and they pointed to their young quarterback as the reason,” Frazier said. “And, I said this to both teams that I think I would do a good job of hiring a strong offensive coordinator, even though my background is defense. There have been a lot of defensive head coaches that have won Super Bowls in our league because at the end of the day, you need the right leadership. . . . It’s unfortunate. I think it’s very narrow-minded to only see the head coach as an offensive guy because you have a young quarterback. You need the right leader in that role because you’ve got to be able to handle multiple responsibilities, not just call offensive plays. I just think that’s a misguided approach, but I’m not the guy doing the hiring.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones is working on improving his body, getting healthier, and eating better in order to make a bigger impact for his team on gameday and improve his workouts.

“I made significant strides,” Jones told NBC Sports Boston. “Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you’re still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined.”

Titans

According to Justin Melo, Titans S Amani Hooker said he’s had “preliminary discussions” on a contract extension with the organization and there is “no pressure” to quickly get a deal done.

