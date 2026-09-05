AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Despite his public trade request, Colts GM Chris Ballard said he wouldn’t be willing to deal QB2 Anthony Richardson at this time, with Richardson noting he is happy with his role for the time being.

“I was honored,” Richardson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m just blessed to continue to find a way to lead, continue to find my way on the roster. I’m just thankful they believe in me enough to promote me to QB2. I’m just ready to work and I’m willing to work with the team and provide my best self for this squad and help us win.”

Jaguars

Liam Coen enters his second season as the Jaguars’ head coach after leading them to the AFC Wild Card Round. Coen said they are trying to mitigate the distractions of EverBank Stadium’s ongoing renovations.

“I wanted to get out ahead of that,” Coen said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I said, ‘Guys, we’re going to hear this. We’re going to see it. We may feel it. But it ain’t gonna be a f—ing reason. It’s not going to be an excuse. Because at the end of the day, nobody cares in this league. Nobody cares.’”

Coen said he’s been trying to build a team culture around being ready to play “anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

“You’re going to hear that a lot as an excuse, as a reason, as a whatever,” Coen said. “Our whole mindset is, ‘Anyone, anytime, anywhere.’ Doesn’t matter. That’s what we’re training every day. That’s the culture piece, trying to show them how we have the mindset and mentality every time we walk into this building, that it doesn’t matter where we are, doesn’t matter what time it is, doesn’t matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing. You’re going to get the best version of me every day.”

The Jaguars notably lost a home game to face the Texans in London for a critical AFC South clash. Coen said they aren’t fretting about playing “Houston twice away” and understands they can’t have any excuses in the end.

“It’s a results-based business, but that’s why we have to lean into our process now more than ever,” Coen said. “The process drives those results, not living in the result. And when the schedule came out, I heard, ‘You’re playing Houston in London, so you’re basically playing Houston twice away.’ Nobody cares, though. At the end of the day, when our season is done, nobody is going to have an asterisk there, so we can’t even let our minds go there. That cannot be a reason, an excuse, a single thought. Put us in a helicopter, fly us out into the frigging desert and let’s go play. That’s the mindset we’re training every single day.”

Texans

The Texans were one of the league’s top defenses last year, finishing No. 1 in total defense and near the top in a plethora of other categories. Sights are set even higher in 2026 — on “perfection,” in fact, in the words of DC Matt Burke.

“We’re chasing perfection,” Burke said via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “I know no one gets there, but we’re chasing it. We want to be better than we were last year.”

“You never want to stay the same. Like if you stay the same, you’re getting worse,” Texans CB Kamari Lassiter added. “Whenever you look back at last year, look at the plays that we made, and then you really look at the plays that we didn’t make, it’s like, ‘How can I make those plays?’ And once you look at it that way, there’s so many ways you can get better.”