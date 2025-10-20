AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Mike McCoy, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars have lost two straight games after starting 4-1 in a 35-7 loss to Minnesota in London. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen plans to re-evaluate every unit to see what personnel changes can be made to put them in better spots to win.

“We’ve got to look at the self-scout in all three phases,” Coen said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “We’ve got to look at personnel in all three phases, how we’re utilizing it, how we aren’t utilizing it, and where do we need to use guys more, use guys less. It’s all going to get evaluated.”

Texans

With WR Christian Kirk sidelined, Texans second-round WR Jayden Higgins could be in line for an expanded role on Monday Night Football against Seattle. Higgins spoke on how he’s prepared himself this week to step into the spotlight on a big stage.

“For me, really just every time I get a chance to go out there and make a play, just making sure I’m ready for my moment,” Higgins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Definitely just making sure that I’m doing everything right during the week and prepared to play. Really exciting, ready to go out there and make some plays.”

Thanks to his six-foot-four, 215-pound frame, Higgins thinks his best attribute is his ability to win with physicality at the catch point over smaller defenders.

“I think the biggest thing for me being a tall guy is just to go out there and dominate each and every play. I feel like some of those big plays like C.J. throwing the ball up, I can really excel at just making the play over top of those guys. And really just being physical with my hands, like you said, some of the smaller guys have a better leverage and things like that. So, being physical my hands and my releases can definitely help me and gets me open all the time.”

Titans

In interim HC Mike McCoy’s first game after Brian Callahan was fired, the Titans lost to former HC Mike Vrabel and the Patriots 31-13. McCoy is looking to find the ways to put the players in the best position possible to have success after a rocky start.

“It’s just a matter of we got to find a way to play better,” McCoy said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We’re going to coach extremely hard, and that’s the way it’s going to be. No player is out there trying to make a mistake, but we also have to coach them and talk about the little things, the fine details that it takes to get over this hump.

“As coaches, too, we’ve got to look at ourselves and say how do we help the players? Because it’s all about the players.”

Tennessee LB Cedric Gray talked about how they can continue to build each week despite not having Super Bowl aspirations.

“It might not be our time right now, but we just gotta find ways to keep building and stacking,” Gray said. “Our time will come. It feels a lot better when you stay through the s—, and work through the s— together, and you finally come out on top at the end.”