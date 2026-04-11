AFC Notes: Liam Coen, Robert Saleh, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Gladstone added: “There is no doubt about it, we have waited longer. There is no doubt. 104 was our first pick. So, we at least get to cut that in half a little bit. What do we go, two weeks, one day from now until our pick — for now — you’re always going to stay agile. You’re never bored. You’re always thinking through what might we be able to do? I think that mental gymnastics certainly is an engaging element regardless of where your first pick point is.”

Gladstone said the team is still planning on being flexible, moving either up or down in the draft depending on if the players they want are still available.

“No, we do scenarios,” Gladstone said when asked if the Jaguars still produce mock drafts without a first-round pick. “We walk through, hey, if this pot of players is there, which one do we feel most comfortable targeting knowing that at our next pick point or our next few pick points, these are the players that we feel like may be in scope. How do we feel about the combination of these different players together, and so on and so forth. We’re working through that a little bit. Obviously on draft night, there’s no telling. All it takes is one team to take a player that you want and you’re moving onto the next that you were eyeing up. And that may alter what you do at the pick point behind it and the pick point behind that, so we’re trying to chop through that as best we can.”

Texans

Miami CB Keionte Scott took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon will probably take a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

will probably take a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings will take a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

will take a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Tennessee TE Miles Kitselman had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

had a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Iowa State DT Domonique Orange had a private workout that was attended by a Texans DL coach. (Tony Pauline)

had a private workout that was attended by a Texans DL coach. (Tony Pauline) Indiana RB Kaelon Black visited the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Missouri DE Zion Young visited the Texans. (Ian Rapoport)

visited the Texans. (Ian Rapoport) Iowa State DT Domonique Orange has five official 30 visits, including with the Texans. (Tony Pauline)

has five official 30 visits, including with the Texans. (Tony Pauline) Cincinnati TE Joe Royer has a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli)

has a 30 visit with the Texans. (Arye Pulli) Georgia WR Zachariah Branch said he had a private on-campus meeting with the Texans. (Justin Melo)

said he had a private on-campus meeting with the Texans. (Justin Melo) Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas visited the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

The Titans made three additions at cornerback, including Cor’Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, and Joshua Williams. When speaking to reporters at the NFL’s owners meetings, Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi made clear that they are not done at the position.

“We have two guys on the outside now that started games in Taylor and Flott,” Borgonzi said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “And Marcus [Harris] has played inside. So we feel good about where we’re at there, but we’re not done.”

As for the nickel role in HC Robert Saleh‘s defense, the head coach said the position is really meant for a linebacker who understands the run game and is proficient in coverage.

“You’ve got to get a little bit of size,” Saleh said. “So that big nickel spot, we’ve been using it for a while. He’s really a linebacker. I know people are looking at it like a safety, but he’s really a linebacker. He’s got to know the run game, know the pass game and be great in man coverage. It’s a specialized spot.”

Saleh wants his safeties like Kevin Winston Jr. and Amani Hooker to be “interchangeable,” given the position requires a lot of versatility in his scheme.

“They are interchangeable,” Saleh said. “So there’s times we’re going to need to play back coverage. There’s a time when we’ll ask them to play the hashes. We’re going to put a lot of stress on them in quarters. There’s a lot of versatility there.”