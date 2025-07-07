AFC Notes: L’Jarius Sneed, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile has been impressed with the team’s competition at the safety position thus far in the off-season program.

“It’s been really competitive and I think Antonio Johnson has done a great job too,” Campanile said, via Jags Wire. “Those guys are all real positive with each other in the room. If they’re in there, they are coaching each other up. Out on the field they’re coaching each other up. Competition is a great thing. That’s a great problem to have, and our guys are going about that the right way, trying to help each other through it, but they are competing every day.“

Texans

Texans WR Christian Kirk is entering his first year in Houston following his time with the Jaguars. He’s enjoyed working with QB C.J. Stroud and is getting to know the star quarterback.

“C.J. has been awesome,” Kirk said, via Aaron Wilson. “You can just tell by his presence in the locker room. Getting to know him in the facility and outside the facility and being able to spend some time with him. He is super humble, and he has had success over the past couple of years and it has been fun to watch. Even if he is not involved you still see him listening to the calls going through certain things. If he sees a guy make a mistake or feels like they can do better, he is going up to them. That is big for a quarterback going into his third season. That is stuff you see from guys that have been in the league longer. It is really cool to see and when it is time for us to start rolling he is going to hop in and keep elevating us as an offense.”

As for playing under new OC Nick Caley, Stroud said he plans on putting “my swag” on Caley’s system and the coordinator wants him to take “full ownership” of the offense.

“I will be able to put my swag on it, have fun with it,” Stroud said. “He is all about me taking full ownership, running the show, and that’s what I want. I’m gonna get what I want and it’s really been really cool just to see that he’s bought into me and he doesn’t really know me well yet. He talked about having blind trust and I have a lot of trust in him already. Just how he talks and how he presents in the room is really cool to see.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan says that CB L’Jarius Sneed needs to show what he can do in Tennessee after coming over from Kansas City, where he played at his best.

“I think everything he’s shown us when he’s here has been fantastic,” Callahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a track record of success as well from what he has been as a player. He’s also got to prove that here. He hasn’t done that yet for us. There’s a little bit of that as well, like we’re waiting for him to show us the player that he’s been. He hasn’t reached that level of play for us, so we’re waiting for that opportunity to occur and I think he’ll be ready for it when it comes. His track record of success and what he’s been as a player is pretty well documented. We just need to get that version of him out here for us.”