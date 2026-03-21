AFC Notes: Logan Hall, Alontae Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Justin Melo) Ole Miss OL Jayden Williams has a private meeting with the Colts set up after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

has a private meeting with the Colts set up after his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore will have a 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

Texans

The Texans signed DL Logan Hall this offseason following his four years with the Buccaneers. During his introductory press conference, Hall said he spoke with DL coach Rod Wright about how they would develop him in Houston.

“I actually spoke with Coach [Rod] Wright maybe a week or two ago, and we had a good talk. We shared some of our ideals and how like-minded we are. He talked about wanting to develop me more as a player and that he didn’t think that I hadn’t peaked yet, and I agree. They just got me really excited for the future and my time here with the Texans because I’m always looking to improve my game and my craft. So, as much as he can pour into me, I’m going to be like a sponge and absorb everything that I can to help this team and contribute,” Hall said, via TexansWire.

Hall is being reunited with WR Tank Dell after playing alongside him during their college career at the University of Houston.

“I’m fired up. I [haven’t] spoke to him in a while, but he’s been doing good things down here, and hopefully he’s been getting healthy. I’ll see him soon enough, and it’ll be good.”

As for returning to Houston, Hall is grateful to be close to his family, once again.

“It’s incredibly meaningful. It’s a blessing. All of my family is in close proximity. My son actually stays in the city of Houston. So, just to be back in the city to help cultivate me into the player I am today and to be around my family. It can’t be overstated how much that means to me and my family.”

Titans

Titans CB Alontae Taylor discussed the full-circle moment of him signing with Tennessee and returning to his home state.

“I feel like I just left, but I’m glad to be back,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “It’s amazing, really. I’m trying to think of a different word, but it feels good having a full circle moment. Born and raised here, playing college ball here. Getting drafted to a really amazing city and a good team, but to get NFL years under my belt and to now come back home, I feel better than ever. I feel like a better player now and I can bring a really good product to the table here in Nashville.” Taylor added that he believes a great fit for HC Robert Saleh‘s defense and has admired him from afar. “I have watched him since I’ve been in the league and I think he has a really good defense,” he said. “I’m a guy who can play on the outside and … a guy who can fit in the run game and in run support and a guy who can cover backside single receivers. I think I am going to fit very well, and I think coach believes that as well.” Taylor added that his experience which is full of ups and downs will help him be a better player for the Titans. “Experience (is key),” he said. “I have experienced outside (cornerback) success, and I’ve experienced outside failure. I’ve experienced inside slot success, and I’ve experienced inside slot failure. So, I have been there and I have done that. I think I have so much more room to improve. So, I think this defense, and just a fresh start, somewhere new, and being back at home is what I needed. I think my success level is just going to skyrocket from here moving forward.”