AFC Notes: Luke Getsy, Sean Payton. Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said RB Javonte Williams is looking “good and in shape” heading into his second year after his torn ACL. (Chris Tomasson)

Payton stated that fifth-round RB Audric Estime had a scope procedure on his knee and he will be fine for training camp, but he won't be present for OTAs or minicamp in June. (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Chiefs ST coordinator David Toub said rugby star RB Louis Rees-Zammit is “on pace” to be a potential starter on kickoff return. (Nate Taylor)

Toub also mentioned Kansas City has considered using a player like S Justin Reid to do kickoffs instead of K Harrison Butker. (Ari Meirov)

Raiders

The Raiders stocked up on tight ends by selecting first-round TE Brock Bowers a year after using a second-round pick on TE Michael Mayer. Las Vegas OC Luke Getsy described how Bowers can fit into the offense with other skilled playmakers.

“Brock’s a unique guy,” Getsy said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I think it’s been said here plenty of times, he was probably the best player in the SEC for some time while [he] was there, and he won a bunch of games. Anytime you can bring that type of caliber player into your organization, you’re going to get better.”

“And then you match him,and you pair him with the talent that we already have here, I think that just makes you more dynamic. This league is about finding as many dynamic guys as you can get on your team. I mean, that’s the goal. As you see the construction of all these teams in the league, everyone’s trying to find those dynamic differences. And I think he’s just one of those elements that gives us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things.”