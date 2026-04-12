AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Joel Bitonio, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Veteran G Joel Bitonio remains a free agent after his contract concluded this offseason. Browns GM Andrew Berry said Bitonio is still taking time to determine whether to continue his career, and they cannot assume he’ll be back for 2026.

“Joel’s going to take the time that he needs to make the decision for the next step in his career, and he should, right?” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It’s a pretty big life decision for him. I don’t think that we can operate under the assumption that he’s absolutely coming back because he hasn’t said that in any space. And I do think that there’s a little bit of like an indefinite time period in terms of where he’s going to make that decision, because it’s a major one for a person. We respect that and can appreciate it.”

Berry added that the “door’s always open” for Bitonio to come back.

“I’d say the door’s always open for good players, and certainly players who have done as much as what Joel has for the organization,” Berry said. “But ultimately it’s his decision in terms of how to navigate his plans going forward.”

Ravens

The Ravens lost TE Isaiah Likely to the Giants in free agency, potentially opening up more work for veteran TE Mark Andrews. Andrews said he will always view himself as the top guy and expressed excitement for the new scheme under OC Declan Doyle.

“I don’t think that ever changes,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “But I think that for [Likely], I’m excited for him and his opportunity. I’m excited for Charlie and his opportunity. I’m going to continue to get better and grow my game, and I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities in this offense.”

Steelers

Connecticut WR Skyler Bell , BYU LB Jack Kelly and Miami S Jakobe Thomas visited the Steelers. (Christopher Carter)

, BYU LB and Miami S visited the Steelers. (Christopher Carter) Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Jordan Schultz)

will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Jordan Schultz) USC WR Makai Lemon and Michigan TE Marlin Klein visited the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)