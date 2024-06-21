AFC Notes: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Drake Maye, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

After trading WR Stefon Diggs, the Bills signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling fresh off a Super Bowl win. Valdes-Scantling has similar goals in Buffalo and wants to help QB Josh Allen achieve big awards.

“It’s been a blessing,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. “I’ve had great opportunities, winning two Super Bowls and being a part of those teams in Green Bay, watching Aaron win MVPs. Hopefully, I can just keep bringing over good stuff. Hopefully, we can get Josh a Super Bowl and an MVP this year.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh noted that the team will likely deploy recently signed RB Tarik Cohen as a returner, as he expects the new rules to emphasize the importance of the position.

“Tarik, explosive playmaker, he’s starting to get back healthy,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “With the new kickoff rules and these kick returners, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant. At least that’s what we’re anticipating. And a guy like him, he’s still young, obviously coming off his injuries, but we’re excited to have him aboard.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye credited the team’s defense for consistently bringing different looks to him.

“Our defense does a great job, so we’re getting great work out here [as an offense],” Maye said, via ESPN. “A lot of different pieces. They can do a lot of different things. They do a good job disguising. They do a good job bringing different blitzes. I think that’s what makes them special.”

Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers said the team employs a lot of the same concepts, albeit with a few different wrinkles.

“It’s definitely nice to have some continuity. We’re pretty much doing the same things, with some wrinkles here and there. We get to keep building on a great foundation,” Peppers said.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said he wants to keep his players on their toes in an effort to stimulate growth.

“I talked to the players about the ability to be uncomfortable doing things. You have to go through growth pains. You have to be uncomfortable to get comfortable. Making sure we try to thrive and not be comfortable,” he said. “That’s how I am and that’s how I want our players to be.”