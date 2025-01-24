AFC Notes: Martin Emerson, Marquise Brown, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers

Browns

Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. said their disappointing 3-14 season has “set a fire under” him going into 2025.

“You sometimes got to go through those times, those dark moments, and I feel like it builds character and I feel like it most definitely set a fire under me,” Emerson Jr. said, via Scott Petrak.

Emerson Jr. feels he has a lot of room to improve and still hasn’t reached his “full potential.”

“I feel like there’s a lot more in the tank, honestly,” Emerson Jr. said. “I feel like I haven’t reached my full potential. It’s a year. It was a lot of growing pains, a lot of learning, a lot of lessons. And I know that it’s going to make me a better player in the future and I’m just ready to get back to work. I’m actually heartbroken that the season is coming to an end and it’s ending the way it is. And it’s kind of hard when you’re in the fire, all you see is the smoke.”

Browns DC Jim Schwartz thinks Emerson Jr. improved most at attacking the ball.

“The biggest thing has just been finishing at the ball,” Schwartz said. “There’s a lot of metrics that his coverage has been just as tight this year as last year, but there’s a little better finish at the ball, so that’s got to be a point of emphasis.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown didn’t record any receptions in their Divisional Round win over the Texans, but still feels like he played a “really good game.”

“You always want to catch passes. But I felt like I had a really good game, ran really good routes,” Brown said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “So the ball will come. But I was glad I was able to just play and put some good stuff on film.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth thinks Pittsburgh has a bright future with its cast of young players like RB Jaylen Warren, WR George Pickens, and OTs Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu.

“You’ve got to look at the young guys that we have,” Freiermuth said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “So we’ve got guys that need to step up, myself included.”

Freiermuth has been pleased with his role under OC Arthur Smith after finishing with 65 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I’m happy with my role,” Freiermuth said. “I set a career high in catches and tied my career high in touchdowns. And obviously there’s plays left out for me to make that I didn’t make. Obviously, we talk about the drop against the Bengals and that last one, I’m starting the game off against the Ravens with the drop. And so there’s certain situations where I feel like I could have been better for sure, and that’s all part of the growth and learning experience. Early on, I was getting hammered from my blocking, and I felt like I developed this year as a capable blocker. It’s all about development, and I’m happy with the way the trajectory of my game’s going.”

Freiermuth also believes he improved as a blocker this season.

