AFC Notes: Marvin Lewis, Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton expects TE Lucas Krull to have a breakout season after having just eight receptions last year.

“I thought he’s had a good week,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “I said, ‘If you didn’t notice, everyone in the media was looking down at their rosters to see who [No.] 85 was.’ I said, ‘Someday soon, they’re going to know who 85 is.’ He’s looking sharp.”

Payton discussed WR Courtland Sutton‘s absence from OTAs: “Yeah, I think he’ll be here for mandatory (minicamp next week). … Don’t know that for sure.” (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on how fourth-round TE Jared Wiley impressed him throughout the early stages of their rookie minicamp.

“I liked what I saw, big kid, could change direction. [Jared Wiley] was a good blocker in college, so we’ll see how that transfers,” Reid said, via Logan Lazarczyk of the Chiefs Wire. “I thought he caught the ball well for the most part and retained information. I thought he did a pretty good job there.”

Raiders

Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis is joining the Raiders this season and told the media that the opportunity to work with Raiders HC Antonio Pierce drew him to join the team’s staff as an assistant head coach.

“From the time that I first met him and had the opportunity to coach him, and then the opportunity to kind of reunite again later on at Arizona State — so kind of was in a similar role with him there as well, being in support of him, I just have been really impressed all the time with him,” Lewis said, via Pro Football Talk. “[That goes] back to 2002 with the now-Commanders. So it’s just this opportunity.”

“I’m here to support [the coaches] in anything I can do that way, as well as the squad, the players,” Lewis added. “That’s a thing that’s important to me. I try to keep things leveled out for them as much as I can. I think, based on how things happened in the fall and so forth once he took over, reaching out to coach [Tom] Coughlin, reaching out to myself, and the people that he had come in and be around — just so he could bounce ideas off of [them] — he’s not stuck on himself that way.”