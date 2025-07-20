AFC Notes: Marvin Mims, Justin Herbert, Daiyan Henley, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims, Jr. hopes that his performance in the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals provided a blueprint for what he’s capable of providing for the team in 2025.

“It was really big for me,” Mims said, via ESPN. “It’s weird, but when you’re in college, guys make plays all the time, that’s how we all get here. But you get here [in the NFL] and those plays are much more difficult to be a part of consistently…I think that game alone maybe gave the coaches a different way to look at me.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Mims is competing for a prominent role in the team’s offense next year.

“Confidence is born out of demonstrated ability,” Payton said of Mims. “We saw him take a big step in the middle of the year. … There are a number of young players competing for, not so much spots, but competing for touches. He’s one of them.”

Mims added that lining up in the backfield last year was big for his confidence, as it proved to himself and the team that he was capable of a more diverse role.

“Not only for what it does for me personally, but as a team I felt like we kind of had another thing on offense that could help get some things going,” Mims said. “But it was huge for me, huge for the team, maybe that little extra thing to help us.”

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi noticed the strides Mims made in his development towards the end of the season and knows he has more to give.

“He took that next step,” Lombardi said. “Sean used him a little differently than we had in the prior two years. … He’s grown as a pro. You can see the confidence when he started getting touches, and when we used him in different areas, he just took off.”

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley expects to be “full go” for training camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. (Daniel Popper)

expects to be “full go” for training camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. (Daniel Popper) Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz revealed LT Rashawn Slater has reported to camp, and contract talks remain ongoing. Hortiz expects Slater to practice. (Popper)

revealed LT has reported to camp, and contract talks remain ongoing. Hortiz expects Slater to practice. (Popper) Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh concluded his press conference with the following statement on QB Justin Herbert and the team: “Justin’s biggest weakness is those around him that he’s counting on offense. Us coaches, and players on offense. We got to get to Justin Herbert ’s level.” (Lindsey Thiry)

concluded his press conference with the following statement on QB and the team: “Justin’s biggest weakness is those around him that he’s counting on offense. Us coaches, and players on offense. We got to get to ’s level.” (Lindsey Thiry) Harbaugh said they are going to use a daily rotation with Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman , but Bozeman started at center while Johnson was at left guard for the first practice on Thursday. (Popper)

and , but Bozeman started at center while Johnson was at left guard for the first practice on Thursday. (Popper) Pete Thamel reports that Colorado State DL coach Chuka Ndulue has accepted a job as the Chargers’ assistant DL coach.

Chiefs

Kansas City signed CB Kristian Fulton and added third-round CB Nohl Williams to add more depth in the room behind Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. Watson is excited for some healthy competition and thinks the new additions have fit in seamlessly thus far.

“Very physical, smart player has great energy. The whole room loves him, so it should be healthy competition,” Watson said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “I’ve been doing this for four years now. So that’s nothing new, but this should be fun. Playing in the secondary, you need that depth just so if anyone gets hurt or anything, you can have someone come in and step up and play the role correctly, and there’s no drop off. Nohl’s (Williams) is looking great. He’s a great corner. And then we still have Josh (Williams) and Jay. So it’s great depth.”