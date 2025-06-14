AFC Notes: Mason Taylor, Jaylen Waddle, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills’ veteran CB Tre’Davious White is trying to lend advice to first-round CB Maxwell Hairston and wants to be a “resource” for the rookie.

“I can understand the position he’s in,” White said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s site. “So only thing I could do is just give him little nuggets in his ear here and there because he already has everybody else in his ear. So, I just want to kind of just slow play it and let him know anything he needs, any questions, I’m here to be a resource for sure…competition brings the best out of everybody, and it’s just going to make our team so much better.”

Hairston came to Buffalo after running a 40-yard dash of 4.28 at the NFL Combine. Babich said the rookie’s speed is evident in practice.

“I think what we’re starting to see is Max playing faster and utilizing his speed because his processing is starting to slow down a little bit in the event that he’s grasping what we are throwing at him, if that makes sense,” Babich said. “So there’s some flashes here and there…Max is blessed with a lot of speed. And we’ll see if that can show up consistently on the field.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is impressed with the work ethic WR Jaylen Waddle has displayed this offseason.

“I see a guy that’s ready to earn growth to a game that’s already top tier within the National Football League. It’s exciting for me and exciting for when I go out on the field, because he’s humbly approaching his craft, attacking it, so that he’s not satisfied with any part of his game,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire.

Waddle is one of the game’s best deep threat receivers, but is also working to perfect other nuances of the position.

“I think one thing that has been really cool to watch is his understanding of who he is on the team, how much we depend on his playmaking ability, but also how much we depend on how he is as a football player in extremely non-selfish ways. He’s very active in the run game. He’s very active in just really doing whatever he can to benefit the other pass eligibles. “Realistically, I’m really excited about what 2025 has in store for him, based upon the excitement that he gives me every day attacking his craft. So today should be a good day, and he’ll go back to the drawing board and chop wood the next. That’s kind of been his formula this offseason and I think it’s benefiting him,” McDaniel added.

Jets

Jets rookie TE Mason Taylor‘s blocking ability is something that has stood out to Jets HC Aaron Glenn during OTAs.

“I think he’s been doing an outstanding job in that aspect,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “And it’s not just the pass catching, because that’s what you guys see, that’s what you guys really think is an aha moment, but it’s the blocking to me is what really gets me going. Because I know what he can do in the passing game, but for him to come out and do the things he’s doing in the run game, even though you can’t do a lot of running because it’s not a physical part of the season, but him understanding exactly what he’s supposed to do and the position, the body language, the leverage, all those things, man I really love that when it comes to the run game.” Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert, who has plenty of experience as a blocker, has also garnered praise from Glenn as someone who can contribute during meaningful situations to the team. “That’s another player that I think he’s improved quite a bit,” Glenn said. “That’s another player, actually, that I had a chance to talk with face-to-face and told him about the things that he needs to improve on. He wants to be good. He comes from a really good program [Ohio State], and we have a number of guys [QB Justin Fields, WR Garrett Wilson, C Josh Myers] from that program. And I’ve stressed him pretty hard throughout this camp because I think there’s a lot of meat on the bone with that player. Good size, long arms. I think he can help us in the passing game. Obviously, he’s going to be a really good blocker for us, but there’s some technical things that he had to improve on, and he’s doing everything he can to improve on those things.”