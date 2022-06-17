AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Davis Mills, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich continues to speak about how impressed he has been with how QB Matt Ryan has commanded the respect of his new team.

“Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command – really, A-Z. He did everything right – just great leadership, great play,” Reich told reporters, via ColtsWire.com. “I mean the whole way he took command, great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things we do to kind of suit him and his style.”

“Kind of get to learn a few things about him, pick his brain about some of the things he did and what are the favorite things he did in Atlanta,” Reich added. “Let’s see if we can incorporate a few of those things and kind of fit with us. So we got a lot of that done over the last number of weeks.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills feels more confident and comfortable going into his second year in the NFL.

“I feel like I’m at a good spot,” Mills said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously there’s still a lot of room to grow, but more confident, more comfortable out there with the offense and my teammates around me. Ready to keep progressing and head into the season.”

Mills thinks his experience as a starter helps him make quick and wise decisions with his passes.

“Just having experience and being able to make fast, smart decisions and protect the football,” Mills said. “I think experience is a big factor in how my game progressed through the last season. These reps I’ve gotten in this offseason are extremely valuable and I’m excited to keep progressing. I still have a lot to prove to myself and to my teammates to go out there and win games, but we’re all excited for it, and I want to keep moving forward.”

Mills added that he still needs to earn the starting role and is eager to continue proving himself in the NFL.

“I still have a lot to prove,” Mills said. “Got to go out there and win the job each and every day and put my best foot forward each and every day out here at practice. It’s exciting and I want to keep proving that to the guys.”

Ryan has also enjoyed the process of getting to know Reich and integrating into Indianapolis’ offense while melding his own experiences.

“I think it’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed spending time with him in the meeting room, getting a feel for his philosophy as a coach and the things that he believes in,” Ryan said of Reich. “Getting to know him as a person, you’re not going to find a better person than him. I really feel like we’ve made a lot of good strides in the last two months in terms of getting on the same page and communicating.”

Titans

Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard is the favorite to backup RB Derrick Henry but will have to compete with several others including fourth-round rookie Hassan Haskins, Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins and UDFA Julius Chestnut.

“Every day we come out and fight, and come out and show that love and competitiveness to make us better,” Hilliard said of the competition, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I just want to be me, and carve out my role. I want to show the team that I can be that guy that they can depend on and trust and leave it all up to the coaches and the team.”

“It’s a lot of time, and you have to go out and take advantage of it,” Hilliard said about the team’s offseason program. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity, and by having the time you get more chances and more opportunities to go out and learn the playbook and the details that you need to perform your best.”