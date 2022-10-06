AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

One of the many problems for the Colts in their 1-2-1 start to the season has been a rash of fumbles from QB Matt Ryan. He’s put the ball on the ground nine times, which is already a higher number than 10 of his 15 seasons, and the Colts have lost three of those. Colts HC Frank Reich explained how they handle an issue that’s out of character for a player.

“We all know this is uncharacteristic,” Reich said via the Athletic’s Bob Kravitz. “Every quarterback is going to fumble the ball in the pocket; that’s always going to happen. You play enough, it’s going to happen. So, how do you approach it? Well, it’s been uncharacteristic, and he and I talked about it again yesterday for a little bit. I just reiterated my confidence and our confidence in him. Reiterated, ‘Hey man, I looked over 14 years. This has never been a major issue. Let’s talk about how we can tighten it up a little bit.’ Which I know he’s evaluating and always doing.

“There’s no place to hide. We’re not going to sweep this under the table. There’s only one or two ways it goes: We either have to clean it up because if it keeps going on, it doesn’t lead to good things.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson praised the communication between FS Andre Cisco and SS Rayshawn Jenkins.

“I think after the first game, the Washington game, they really settled in,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “You’re seeing great communication between these two, they’re getting hands on the football, both of them. It was great to see Cisco get the interception last week for the touchdown. Rayshawn did that against Indy two weeks before. They’re starting to really play complementary football back there and it all starts with communication.”

Titans