AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Texans

Matt Ryan

Colts HC Frank Reich believes QB Matt Ryan‘s fumbles will give opponents an edge they’re seeking defensively.

“You’re 100% right,’’ Reich said, via Fox 59. “It’s like piranha. It’s blood in the water. You show that on tape, and now it’s a feeding frenzy. It’s always going to be a feeding frenzy. That’s the way d-linemen and pass rushers think, but they think it even a little bit more when they know that the ball comes out. Everything you put on tape has a cumulative effect. It affects the games going forward.’’

Ryan believes the fumbles are an outlier, but also admitted “it needs to get corrected.”

“At least I view it that way,’’ he said, adding he’s “surprised because it hasn’t been something that historically has come up.’’

Reich reiterated that despite the turbulent start to the season, his confidence in Ryan as the team’s starting quarterback remains high.

“My evaluation and my comfort with Matt as our starting quarterback is very high,’’ he said. “I feel like I have a deeper understanding having played the position for a long time and having coached the position for a long time, understanding all the dynamics that go into having effective quarterback play. What is the effect of playing behind the sticks and having a run game that has been subpar, and so on and so forth? But at the same time, you’re always pushing and coaching somebody to get better. Obviously the No. 1 thing is the turnovers. We have to get that cleaned up.’’

Colts

Colts LB Zaire Franklin has come a long way as a former seventh-round pick. Indianapolis’ current starting middle linebacker who is also tied for the NFL lead in tackles used to be a seldom-used role player. Changing that has been an ongoing process for Franklin.

“A lot of it was personal accountability,” Franklin said via the Athletic’s James Boyd. “My rookie year, I came in starting my first (two) weeks and ended up losing the spot. At first, I wanted to blame the coaches or blame other situations, but I had to really be honest with myself like, ‘Alright, why are you not where you want to be at right now in the league? Because there’s other guys that are.’ And then at that point, it’s just like, ‘OK, well, where are you right now? And what can you do to change it?'”

Franklin is playing so much because star Colts LB Shaquille Leonard has been sidelined by various injuries. But he’s also playing well enough that the Colts may have to find a role for him when Leonard returns.

“I learned a lot from Shaquille, just how he constantly raises the bar for himself,” Franklin said. “I remember (our) rookie year it was all about him winning Rookie of the Year, then it was All-Pro, then it was Pro Bowl, and then at that point it was just about being the best. And once you’re the best, you’re trying to be the greatest. I think that’s something I learned from him, how to constantly keep that chip on your shoulder.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins reflected on a 22-yard reception against the Jaguars in Week 5 where he was able to catch Davis Mills‘ pass at its highest point.

“Davis trusts me, I trust him,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson. “Put the ball in the air, just go get it. Simple. Catch it at the highest point, and that’s what I did, and I made a big play for the offense.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that they are looking to get Collins “more and more involved each week” given he’s a difficult matchup for defensive backs.

“Nico Collins is a big target,” Smith said. “He can catch the ball. He can jump. We tried to get him more and more involved each week. He’s a tough matchup against defensive backs. So, we need to continue to do that.”

Smith added that they must continue getting Collins involved.

“I can’t start giving away game planning and all that, but just acknowledgement that Nico needs to be more involved,” Smith said. “When you’ve had the opportunity to go through five games, you kind of see and everybody is showing you who they are, and you have to go with it. Some, you really like what you are seeing, and maybe others you don’t like as much. Some need to get more reps. Some need to get less reps. That’s how we’re looking at it.”