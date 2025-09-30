AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Coming off a slow 1-2 start, the Broncos trampled the Bengals in Week 4 behind a career-high 326 passing yards from QB Bo Nix. The second-year quarterback is looking to find ways they can get better even after a win, and spoke on the importance of being able to keep multiple offensive playmakers involved.

“There’s always gonna be noise,” Nix said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I’m sure after this win people are gonna have a lot they want to see us fix or whatever, so there’s always noise. There’s always ways to improve, just it’s a little bit better of a feeling when you win the game watching it again and fixing those mistakes because you know you won. The last few weeks have stunk because you lose the game and you know there’s so much that you miss, so many opportunities that you had, so it’s a lot better on the winning side.”

“I thought I had good vision today. I thought I did a good job of seeing things. We had a good plan and I was really clued into what I needed to see. The guys just get open. We do a good job of playing a lot of guys, keeping guys fresh, and each guy is gonna have a chance to get the ball and make an explosive [play]. You never know who will find the football. It’s just good to spread the ball around because you’re not gonna get defenses that can hone in on one person.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew to be the main backup to QB Patrick Mahomes after making 46 starts throughout his career. Kansas City HC Andy Reid believes Minshew is the perfect guy to play behind Mahomes because of his understanding of the role and how to best help the team win in a variety of ways.

“Gardner’s a brilliant guy, first of all,” Reid said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I know he’s got the mustache and the hair and all that stuff that goes with it. But he’s brilliant. He’s got such a good feel for things as far as the game goes, and I think it’s great for Pat to be able to talk to him. He understands — he’s been a starter and understands when to speak and when not to speak and when to jump in or not jump in.”

“I’ve appreciated having him here. He’s a lot of fun to be with, too. He’s got quite a wit.”

Per Jordan Schultz, Mahomes is the youngest quarterback to throw 250 touchdown passes in NFL history.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt was fined $8,172 for a violent gesture.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby recorded his first interception in Week 4 on top of three tackles for loss, three passes defended, five pressures and a forced fumble. Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll couldn’t say enough about the star pass rusher’s ability to make plays in all parts of the game beyond just rushing the passer.

“If you think about it, this is what I’ve been impressed with, because I’ve been here through the preseason with him — he did those same things in preseason,” Carroll said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Every time he’s been on the field, he makes things happen, and he’s doing it with very limited opportunities, because he’s getting doubled all the time in pass pro, and the ball is going away from him the whole time in the games — they’re running away from him, but he makes a play in the backside. And if you challenge him, he’s been there.”

“I mean, he’s all over the football and almost had two picks. This was his first pick he ever got. I’m shocked at that, because he just seems like he should have had more in the same circumstances, the perimeter passing game, he’s eliminating it by himself by knocking the balls down and challenging the quarterback. But the best part about it, that’s who Maxx is.”