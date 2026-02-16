AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, J.K. Dobbins, Bo Nix, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke about QB Bo Nix and his record-setting amount of wins through his first two NFL seasons.

“I just think you evaluate a quarterback by how much he wins, and there has been no quarterback in his first two years who has won more than Bo,” Paton said, via BroncosWire.com. “We can just start there. I think he had seven game-winning drives. It got to the point where we were behind, and Bo had the ball and we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to win this.’ You can look at all the traits for quarterbacks, their arm strength, their accuracy and all that, but I don’t think you can [measure] — he has that ‘it’ factor. I don’t think you can teach that. Either you have it or you don’t, and he has it. So wow. Two years and we have a quarterback that can win and win at a high level. He’s best in the big moments. We’ve seen that. Does he have areas to improve? Yes, like all quarterbacks, but if you have a quarterback that has that ‘it’ factor that’s best in the big moments, that’s pretty big.”

Broncos

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins averaged just under 80 rushing yards per game in his first year with Denver, but is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the third offseason in a row. Coming off a season-ending foot injury, Dobbins made it clear he wants to be a “Bronco for life” and cited ownership and the coaching staff directly.

“It starts with the ownership,” Dobbins said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “They get us everything that we need to be successful here. It starts with like the hyperbaric chamber. I was able to get back on the practice field 2.5 months. Right? I think he said 2.5 months, and it’s because they gave me everything I needed. There were things I would ask Mr. [Greg] Penner, and he would get it to us. He would get it to me.”

“Then my man Coach Sean Payton, I love him to death. He’s one of my favorite coaches ever. Then Coach Lou Ayeni, too. It has been a great process with everyone here. Then the offensive line, and just like everybody, the brothers, and like the defense. I even felt like I was part of the defense because they wanted me here. Coach ‘V.J.’ (Vance Joseph) wanted me here. So it’s just been a great time here in my short time. I think that I’ll be here. Hopefully, I will. I think I’m a Bronco for life.”

Raiders

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby appeared on Jim Gray’s “Let’s Go!” podcast and said he wouldn’t add to any of the rumors that he is looking to leave Las Vegas.

“My focus has been on getting healthy because that’s all I can control right now,” Crosby said. “That’s all that matters to me is being with my daughters and being with my wife and taking care of myself. People are gonna have rumors. I just looked at my phone — I’ve been working all morning. Everyone’s hitting me up, ‘Did you say this?’ I can’t control that. You earn that as a player. If I wasn’t doing the right things and if I wasn’t the person and player I was, people wouldn’t be talking about all the nonsense. But that’s what comes with it. If you have drama, if you have a losing season, they just try to throw gasoline on the fire and make things a certain way.”

“For me, I know what I’m about. I know what I represent,” Crosby continued. “I really don’t care what everybody has to say. I used to a lot as a young guy. I really don’t give a damn. People can have their own opinions. I know what’s going on. I know my truth. And I don’t need to sit here and keep rehashing it to people that don’t know what’s going on. So, I don’t even waste time with it. I have a lot of goals, but I do want to win. That’s all that matters ultimately, but I want to be in a place where mentally I’m 100 percent myself. I just want to focus on football. That’s truly what I want. People that know me know I’m about the work and the football. I just want to play football and be left the f— alone. Period. And the people that don’t understand that don’t f—— know me. People can say whatever they want. … But truly, I don’t give a f— besides playing football and winning football games. I give my whole life to this sport every single day. I’m here every morning. My alarm goes off at 4:55, and I’m f—— driving 35 minutes across town in an empty, dark building, doing the same thing every single day, trying to help my team, trying to help myself. People can talk all they want. People go on Twitter. I don’t even see half the s—. Like I said, half of it is news to me. I just care about playing football.” Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero spoke about Crosby after his appearance on the show, saying that Crosby is in the team’s building every day.

Pelissero adds that Crosby had positive conversations with new HC Klint Kubiak , yet there are many other fences that would need to be mended given his one playoff appearance and the fact that he has dealt with multiple NFL head coaches and regimes, a relocation, and several injuries.

, yet there are many other fences that would need to be mended given his one playoff appearance and the fact that he has dealt with multiple NFL head coaches and regimes, a relocation, and several injuries. Pelissero believes Crosby must decide whether he is all-in and wants to remain a Raider, given the turmoil in the franchise and being shut down at the end of last season, when he simply didn’t want to be.

Furthermore, the organization must decide whether it makes sense to keep Crosby. According to Pelissero, the team has a very short list of players to build around, and trading Crosby could likely net the Raiders two first-round picks or a first-round pick and other assets.

If this were to happen, Pelissero believes a massive bidding war could ensue, which, as previously mentioned, could involve at least 20 teams.

When prompted again, Pelissero noted that Crosby is truly upset by all of the issues, including the regime changes and being shut down for the season.

Crosby on Kubiak: “He runs a great system; he’s had a lot of success being an offensive coordinator. You’ve seen what he’s done for Sam Darnold. He’s brought the best out of a lot of his players.”