AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Klint Kubiak, Broncos’ Free Agency, Raiders

When asked about players for the Broncos to target in free agency, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic writes that Jets RB Breece Hall has been “generating buzz” as a potential option for Denver.

Kosmider could see Hall commanding a four-year, $40 million contract.

Kosmider names Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd as another free-agent option, who could draw an annual salary of $20 million.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts and Colts WR Alec Pierce are two pass-catchers Kosmider thinks would do well in HC Sean Payton's system.

Regarding TE Evan Engram, Kosmider notes that trading him would free up $8.8 million in cap but create $5.3 million in dead money. In the end, Kosmider is skeptical that Denver finds a deal, given that the tight end carries a cap figure of $14.1 million.

Engram only finished with 50 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown in 2025. Kosmider thinks new OC Davis Webb could bring a "fresh perspective" on finding ways to utilize Engram.

Kosmider thinks the most likely move to Denver's offensive line would be releasing LG Ben Powers with a post-June 1 designation to free up $12.7 million.

The Raiders introduced Klint Kubiak as their new head coach this week. Kubiak said it was a “no-brainer” to join Las Vegas instead of returning as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

“This is no ordinary job,” Kubiak said, via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “This is the Silver and Black. This is the Raiders. This is a historic franchise. When the opportunity came up to stay in Seattle and continue there (as offensive coordinator) or to have a chance to come here and compete with this organization, it was a no-brainer. … To be a head coach in the NFL is a real blessing, but to be the head coach of the Raiders, it’s something that I am very excited for.”

Reports have emerged that Raiders DE Maxx Crosby wants out of Las Vegas. When appearing on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Crosby said he’s been focused on recovering from his knee injury and isn’t feeding into the rumors.

“My focus has been on getting healthy because that’s all I can control right now,” Crosby said. “That’s all that matters to me is being with my daughters and being with my wife and taking care of myself. People are gonna have rumors. I just looked at my phone — I’ve been working all morning. Everyone’s hitting me up, ‘Did you say this?’ I can’t control that. You earn that as a player. If I wasn’t doing the right things and if I wasn’t the person and player I was, people wouldn’t be talking about all the nonsense. But that’s what comes with it. If you have drama, if you have a losing season, they just try to throw gasoline on the fire and make things a certain way.”

Crosby reiterated that he isn’t concerned about the reports.

“For me, I know what I’m about. I know what I represent,” Crosby said. “I really don’t care what everybody has to say. I used to a lot as a young guy. I really don’t give a damn. People can have their own opinions. I know what’s going on. I know my truth. And I don’t need to sit here and keep rehashing it to people that don’t know what’s going on. So, I don’t even waste time with it.”

In the end, Crosby wants to win and is fully committed to being a leader.

“I have a lot of goals, but I do want to win,” Crosby said. “That’s all that matters ultimately, but I want to be in a place where mentally I’m 100 percent myself. I just want to focus on football. That’s truly what I want. People that know me know I’m about the work and the football. I just want to play football and be left the f— alone. Period. And the people that don’t understand that don’t f—— know me. People can say whatever they want. … But truly, I don’t give a f— besides playing football and winning football games. I give my whole life to this sport every single day. I’m here every morning. My alarm goes off at 4:55, and I’m f—— driving 35 minutes across town in an empty, dark building, doing the same thing every single day, trying to help my team, trying to help myself. People can talk all they want. People go on Twitter. I don’t even see half the s—. Like I said, half of it is news to me. I just care about playing football.”