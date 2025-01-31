AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Mike Borgonzi, Bills, Raiders, Titans

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced the team will retain ST coordinator Matthew Smiley.

“I know there’s plays that have come up and he doesn’t feel great about them nor do I,” McDermott said, via PFT. “Those are learning [moments]. I’m confident that coach Smiley is going to learn from those situations and plays that came up this year.”

Raiders

When appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said the organization bringing in Pete Carroll as its next head coach has been “exciting” to him as a player.

“It’s exciting,” Crosby said. “I think the number one thing you look at is just energy. We talked about it a few times. Competition as well. As a competitor, as somebody who brings energy all the time and lives off that and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality. So he’s a winner. He’s done it his whole career. And it’s just exciting to see what’s going to come soon.”

Crosby mentioned Carroll is dedicated to winning now instead of starting a rebuilding process.

“The main things that (Carroll) talked about is, we’re going right now,” Crosby said. “We’re not wasting time. That’s the one thing he mentioned to me after his press conference. We’re going to get this thing rolling. So, it’s exciting. That’s my mentality every year. I want to win every year. That’s the competition in me, and I see that in him. I feel like everybody, from the new ownership group, from (owner) Mark (Davis), everybody’s on the same mindset when it comes to attacking this new regime.”

Titans

Members of the Titans are in attendance at this year’s Senior Bowl. Recently hired GM Mike Borgonzi said the interview process is a “big part” of how they are operating in Mobile, Alabama.

“A big part of it is the interview process, which we started last night,” Borgonzi said, via TitansWire. “Looking for guys to compete, and going against best of the best out there.”

Borgonzi is at the Senior Bowl with HC Brian Callahan and president of football operations Chad Brinker. Borgonzi said they all bring different ideas and think each of their input will be beneficial.

“Different ideas, we don’t all think alike. We come from different backgrounds, but we all speak the same language.” Borgonzi said. “The more smart people we can get in here with good ideas, the better.”