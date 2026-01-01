AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Former Broncos QB John Elway said that this year’s team reminds him of the 2015 team led by former QB Peyton Manning and said that QB Bo Nix has the potential to become one of the league’s premier players at the position.

“(The 2025 team) is still playing great defense, and I think the offense has come a long way,” Elway said via Broncos Wire. “I think Bo has gotten better week in and week out. He’s still young, he’ll make mistakes, but I think he’s got the potential to become great in this league for a long time.”

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is beginning his rehab after undergoing surgery on his torn ACL. Chiefs HC Andy Reid said Mahomes has been working hard at the team’s facility.

“[H]e’s in the building working and doing his rehab, spending a lot of hours doing it,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s really attacked that and will continue to do that. He’s around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll says he was upset, too, about the team shutting DE Maxx Crosby down for the season and advocated for him to play the remaining games.

“Maxx has been amazing. I was right there with him fighting the decisions that came about,” Carroll said, via Raiders Wire. “But when you’re in the middle of it like he is, you’re not always going to be the clearest about it. He was willing to put his body on the line no matter what and he was willing to do that no matter what. I admire the crap out of his approach and his vision and the fact that he had to process and get through it is totally understandable.“