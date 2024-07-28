AFC Notes: Michael Pittman Jr, Jamal Adams, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. received a big-money extension this offseason to reward him for his fantastic start to his career. After securing a nice payday, Pittman’s top motivation is respect as one of the league’s best receivers.

“I’m chasing respect,” Pittman said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “The whole thing that comes with being an older guy, it’s like I’m known now, but I need to get to that next level and reach that next tier. I think that starts with probably more touchdowns, too. In my career, I haven’t been a big touchdown guy. That’s something that I’m really gonna focus on. So that’s my first step, and then once we get that going, we’ll start looking in other directions.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans discussed what LB Christian Harris needs to do to take the next step in his game as he prepares for his third season in the league.

“For Christian, it was just all about just confidence,” Ryans said, via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “Just believe that you can make those plays. I think that — and for me as a coach it’s one thing, just continue to exude and push that confidence upon him because he’s a great player.”

“He’s talented. He has all the athletic ability. Now it’s just him continuing to believe that. Once he crossed that threshold of believing, that’s when you see him take off.”

Titans

Titans DB Jamal Adams explained his career as one of the best safeties in football to enduring two frustrating seasons of underperformance.

“It’s been tough,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “I’ve realized you can love the game, but the game doesn’t love you back. And I’ve realized that no matter what, you have to keep your head down and keep a close circle. I was at the top of the chart, the highest of the highs, the best of the best. And (then) I was at the bottom. Now I am working myself right back to the top.” Adams pondered retirement after being in a wheelchair after suffering injuries the past couple of seasons. “I love the game,” Adams stated. “I wasn’t healthy the last two years, and I’m getting back to my stride.”