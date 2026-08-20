AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Mike McDaniel enters his first season as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator following his time as the Dolphins’ head coach. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh said he’s been extremely impressed by McDaniel since he’s come aboard and thinks he’s a great fit for QB Justin Herbert.

“I mean, watching the football, watching the tape, just not knowing it, but the respect for what you see on the tape,” Harbaugh said, via Albert Breer of SI. “And man, I like him. I like him. And I didn’t know him. I’d never really met him or talked to him, but it’s like, that guy’s going to have to prove to me that I don’t like him. That was my initial impression. And, like, Wait, he’s available? Wow, let’s swing for the fences here. This was a year where eight or nine … I mean, some of the top offensive minds and play-callers, you’re looking at it, like, Oh, they’re all available? But he was at the top of the list. … I love him. I don’t just like him. I love him. Love his energy. Love the way he thinks. Love the way he sees football. I always thought it was a great fit with Justin [Herbert]. Both those guys are so smart, Albert. And it’s even better than I thought. We can talk about all the football reasons, and that’s really why it’s a great fit. Justin’s accuracy, Mike’s vision of football and timing and receivers out of the break? That’s Justin. I mean, he can put the ball in a spot. It’s like watching a guy do a 45-yard handoff. I never knew what that looked like until I was around Justin. And, O.K., how do we utilize that talent? This system utilizes that talent the most. So I wanted that fit.”

Although McDaniel has built a reputation for having successful passing attacks throughout his career, Harbaugh said the coordinator is a “run-game guy.”

“People think of the ball [coming] out quick, the motions, the timing, the passing game with Mike. I think generally people view it that way because it’s so good,” Harbaugh said. “But, I mean, at the heart, he’s a run-game guy. And practice, usually it’s the O-line and D-line are in the end zones. I’m an end-zone guy. Mike is that at heart. And [offensive line coach] Butch Barry, I call him the man in the straw hat, watching him coach offensive line, and the commitment is in the run game and in the play-action game, and that’s two peas in a pod.”

McDaniel said Harbaugh has been extremely easy to work under and the coach never tries to micromanage what he’s doing.

“Well, it’s like hiding in plain sight,” McDaniel said. “Anybody that’s been around me professionally as a coach, I’m just finding a million different ways to carpe diem—seize the day. And you have a guy that’s attacking each and every day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. Just that and the professional expectation of bringing what the organization needs from you each and every day. Like, he comes into the office, and he has that pep in his step and is very solution-oriented. And he really fosters the maximum out of me because he gives me responsibility and doesn’t micromanage things I earned, in his opinion, that he’s comfortable with me taking ownership of. He’s just an elite leader that way. … Our relationship couldn’t be stronger.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has participated throughout training camp after suffering an extensive knee injury in December. Kansas City HC Andy Reid said the quarterback is going to do “whatever it takes” to be ready for Week 1.

“Yeah, well, he’s going to do whatever it takes,” Reid said, via Albert Breer of SI. “Not that we didn’t know that, but that’s what this situation was. It wasn’t about going back home and going here, going there, traveling, all that. It was about him wanting to be back, ready to play. And so there was a sacrifice there of staying here and knocking it out, working with [Chiefs assistant trainer] Julie [Frymyer] every day and spending seven hours at it—and not always fun, right? But he didn’t care. I mean, he was going to do it. And it’s a great lesson, probably for all the players in the league: When you go into a rehab, go in and attack it. And then love what you’re doing because this thing doesn’t last very long for guys. And so, if you’re in it for 10 years, you’re a lucky cat. But you attack these rehabs and good things can happen.”

Reid said communication is an important part of Mahomes’ rehab, and he’s been extremely forthcoming throughout the process.

“Communication is what you have to do,” Reid said. “We want what’s real from the player. And Pat, he would tell you, Julie is a [physical therapist], she’s our P.T. on staff, and so she’s done rehabs before. And she would communicate with him, and the docs would communicate with him, and the communication becomes important. But to have the will to do it and trust, that’s another thing. And he had that.”

Chiefs G Trey Smith isn’t counting Mahomes out of playing in Week 1.

“Well, we’ll see. I’m not counting on anything. I’m just taking it day by day with him,” Smith said. “And we’ll see where it goes. If it’s up to him? That’s what he’s shooting for, sure.”

The Chiefs are optimistic DE Ashton Gillotte could return in about three weeks after rupturing his plantar fascia. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Rookie safeties Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes enter their rookie seasons with the Raiders after being fifth- and second-round picks out of Arizona. Johnson said he’s developed strong chemistry with Stukes from their time together at Arizona.

“Once you can build that trust on and off the field and just believe in each other … it really just made the bond real easy,” Johnson said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s site. “It’s like we’re [the] back of our hands to each other now. He knows where I’m going and he knows where I’m going.”

Las Vegas also picked up CB Jermod McCoy after he was once touted as a potential first-round pick. Raiders DC Rob Leonard said the rookie has shown explosiveness during individual drills.

“He’s explosive,” Leonard said. “It will take some time, but he jumps out when he does individual with how explosive he is, and you see the talent.”

Fifth-round CB Hezekiah Masses is another player HC Klint Kubiak has been impressed with.

“[Y]oung guys like Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] have had some good springs,” Kubiak said. “I’m happy with his work ethic, again, just like everybody else on the roster. What is he going to do when the pads come on?”