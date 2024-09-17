AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Browns, Patriots, Ravens

Browns

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye commented on using virtual reality to get additional reps in as he learns the team’s offense and gets comfortable while he is behind veteran QB Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.

“The virtual reality is pretty cool, which is another chance to get reps throughout the week — be inside the goggles and play the game,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “You flick a little remote that shows where you’re going with the football. Also, you can control the iPad and see the looks versus our plays.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo spoke before pregame on OT Chukwuma Okorafor leaving the team: “I had a conversation with Chuks, and first, it had nothing to do with football. I called him, and it had everything to do with the man. I wanted to make sure that he was good, in a good space and really considering and taking into consideration that this is what he wanted to do. But once again, I look at these as long-term relationships and care more about the individual than anything else.” (Zack Cox)

spoke before pregame on OT leaving the team: “I had a conversation with Chuks, and first, it had nothing to do with football. I called him, and it had everything to do with the man. I wanted to make sure that he was good, in a good space and really considering and taking into consideration that this is what he wanted to do. But once again, I look at these as long-term relationships and care more about the individual than anything else.” (Zack Cox) Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that Okorafor will not play for the team again this season after he was benched after 12 snaps in the season opener and didn’t return before being placed on the exempt/left squad list. The team will receive a roster exemption until Okorafor’s status is finalized.

Okorafor signed a one-year contract with a base value of $4 million in March, which included a $2 million signing bonus. His base salary of $1.125 million was also guaranteed and Reiss notes there will likely be some type of negotiation regarding how much of the $3.125 million in guarantees Okorafor receives.

Karen Guregian reports that the team remains in touch with Okorafor’s representatives and that he is currently deciding if he will continue his football career.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson isn’t ready to panic about an 0-2 start but knows they have to get in a rhythm soon.

“It’s always business,” Jackson said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We are going to see; we are going to see. I’m definitely going to talk to my guys, though, because we’ve got to find our mojo. We’ve got to find [it], and do what we do, because that’s not us at all.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked whether they will make changes after starting 0-2: “We’re going to look at everything.” (Jamison Hensley)

was asked whether they will make changes after starting 0-2: “We’re going to look at everything.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh on the starting RG competition: “If Ben (Cleveland) had earned the job, he would be the starting right guard. He didn’t beat out Daniel. Ben knows what he needs to do if he wants playing time. Our evaluation right now is that Daniel out-played Ben.” (Jeff Zrebiec)